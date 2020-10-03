Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tahlia Storm pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon.
Tahlia Storm pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon.
Crime

Mum kept weapon to protect child from peeping Toms

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
1st Oct 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 3rd Oct 2020 2:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE stay-at-home mum found with a knife kept it out of fears for her child.

Tahlia Lorraine Storm, 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possession of a weapon.

Storm was intercepted on August 26 at 3.10am in Barney Point in the passenger side of the car.

She told police she had a switch blade on her person and presented it to them.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court the reason Storm was carrying a knife was out of concerns of safety for herself and her daughter.

She said a number of people had been creeping around Storm's house.

Magistrate Ross Woodford warned Storm the knife could easily be taken and used against her.

She was convicted and fined $400.

Read more court:

Ice user told to 'get away from the drugs'

'I haven't slept': Shoplifter laments actions in court

Charges against woman accused of abducting child dropped

More Stories

Show More
gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone weapon possession
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 detected in North Rockhampton sewage

        Premium Content COVID-19 detected in North Rockhampton sewage

        Health Queensland Health detected four instances of the virus in sewage across the state.

        DEBATE WRAP: How Rocky’s candidates fared in our debate

        Premium Content DEBATE WRAP: How Rocky’s candidates fared in our debate

        Politics It was a political debate like no other that CQ has experienced but there was much...

        Name and Shame: Driver blew .187 after crashing into pole

        Premium Content Name and Shame: Driver blew .187 after crashing into pole

        Crime Drink drivers and drug drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this...

        YOUR GUIDE: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content YOUR GUIDE: What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Whats On AFL Capricornia grand finals headline the action.