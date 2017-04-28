24°
News

Mum likely to die while meth-addict in prison

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 28th Apr 2017 4:55 PM
Methamphetamine also known as crystal meth
Methamphetamine also known as crystal meth kaarsten

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HIS mother is dying from cancer, his partner had a miscarriage and he was caring for his pre-teen sisters when the stress became too much and Jason Ronald Clarke went on a methamphetamine-fuelled crime spree.

Clarke stole over $24,600 of items between November 29 and February 14 from businesses and residences on the Capricorn Coast.

The 27-year-old has pleaded guilty to eight charges of breaking and entering and stealing, one burglary charge, six charges of receiving stolen items and a number of driving offences.

He faces a prison sentence of up to three-years, to which Magistrate Mark Morrow, who heard the pleas and evidence today, may not have the authority to issue.

The Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard Clarke realised he had a problem with alcohol when he went to prison last time in 2015. He had quit drinking and managed to stay clean when he was released in September 2016.

"While out of custody, he was caring for his mother and his two sisters (aged 12 and 13),” Clarke's lawyer Axel Beard told the court.

He said Clarke's mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and given four years to live.

Mr Beard said Clarke started drinking at 15 and was smoking illicit substances between 13 and 25 years of age.

He said he was in a stable relationship and his partner was pregnant, but she miscarried and the relationship broke down.

Mr Beard said that was when Clarke turned to drugs.

"These offences all stem from his addiction to methamphetamines,” he said.

Mr Beard said Clarke was in a haze when he stole the items and they were stolen to pay for his addiction.

The items stolen included a set of golf clubs, a kayak, camping equipment, tools, a camera, a generator.

He also received jewellery, coins and spoons that had been stolen.

The theft victims include Jungle Gym, Sue Weston Optometrist and residents in Yeppoon.

The court also heard that Clarke had a troubled childhood. He only met his father once and his step-father of 10 years was in and out of prison, which left Clarke and his family homeless at times.

Mr Beard said Clarke has signed up for a rehabilitation program in prison.

Mr Morrow adjourned the matter until May 5 where he will either sentence Clarke or send the matter to the District Court.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  break and enter ice addict methampetamines robbery rockhampton magistrates court theft

Horror crash: Rocky woman's heartache as lover's secret proposal revealed

Horror crash: Rocky woman's heartache as lover's secret...

'I NEVER thought it would be the last time I saw him': Wife-to-be tells of heart wrenching discovery.

'Biggest I've seen': Terrifying croc spotted in Rocky river

Clint Tooker shot this big croc on the banks of the Fitzroy River earlier this week.

Resident, 91, says time to remove big beasts

BREAKING: Heartbreaking note on Rocky CBD restaurant's door

FINAL DAYS: Jonathan Madriano with his staff for their second last day of trading.

ROCKY shoppers left shocked by CBD restaurant's sad announcement.

Mum likely to die while meth-addict in prison

Methamphetamine also known as crystal meth

Man stole over $24,600 of goods on meth-fuelled crime spree

Local Partners

International imports bump out small scale ice producers

Local drug producers put out of work by cheap overseas product

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Is a Queensland drug revolution on the horizon?

SEEKING SOLUTIONS: Substance Use Policy and Program Coordinator within the Queensland Aboriginal and Islander Health Council, Edward Fewings, was one of the stakeholders who put forth their questions and concerns at the Rockhampton Ice Summit Q and A.

Changes to major drug program could see users educated, not charged

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

ROCKING OUT: Kelvin Sweeney will be playing Queens Hotel Gladstone on Friday night.

Get out of the house and support our local talent

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundreds of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Screen legend Anthony LaPaglia has confirmed his engagement to his much younger girlfriend, Alexandra Henkel

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Each pass will have a reserve price of $500

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she "loves" watching porn, but doesn't think her family are famous purely because of her sister Kim Kardashian West's sex tape.

Khloe Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

Bring me an Offer, Great FIRST HOME!!

39 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Situated only 100m from the Rockhampton Golf Course this family home is very affordable and priced to SELL. Enjoy a beautiful walk to the Botanical Gardens you...

Entertainers Delight!

21 Whistler Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 4 Offers Over...

If you love to entertain family and friends then look no further than this stunning home positioned on 1,330m2 offering multiple indoor & outdoor entertaining...

Owner Wants This SOLD!!!!

19A Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 1 $239,000

Looking for that original highset weatherboard home with extra space?? This home has a separate Granny Flat at the rear of the property offering you just that for...

Only $239,000 Ripe For The Picking!!

46 Jardine Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 1 $239,000

NOW DOWN TO $239,000. The owner wants this gem SOLD! Come and take a look there is nothing to do, fully renovated this is a great first home or investment...

Luxury Home With Breathtaking Views

7 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 3 2 $669,000

Nestled in one of Rockhampton's exclusive estates, this luxurious home offers resort style living you've been looking for. Feel the serenity captivate as you pass...

Quality Built Lowset Brick in Prime Location

4 Ferndale Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Make no mistake this property is on the market to sell. Positioned in a family friendly cul-de-sac with only three other homes you will not be disappointed. ...

THE ULTIMATE LIVING EXPERIENCE. $649,000

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Experience the elation of finding that perfect home in a perfect location. This is one decision you’ll be glad that you made. Nestled in one of the most popular...

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 MASSIVE DECKS. FOREVER VIEWS. $319,000 NEG

2/34 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Apartment 3 2 1 $319,000

THE VIEWS from both decks overlooking Rockhampton certainly have the WOW!!! WOW!!! Factor. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse in one of the most prestigious streets in...

NEW AT EDENBROOK!

2 Edenbrook Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 1 $495,000

You WILL be impressed!!! Definitely not just your average home. Attractive street presence, quality fit-out and a wide, wide 25M frontage with easy vehicle access...

Country Feel in the Heart of Wandal

58 Jones Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Here is your opportunity to own this charming home with stunning high ceilings throughout creating an open feel. This fantastic high-set house has a lot of...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

26 Lexington Dr, Lammermoor.

Sweeping majestic harbour and island views on offer

Suburbs hurting Rocky's property values revealed

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

"LIMITED or no sales" in Rocky suburbs doing it tough hit prices.

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!