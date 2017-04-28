Mum likely to die while meth-addict in prison

HIS mother is dying from cancer, his partner had a miscarriage and he was caring for his pre-teen sisters when the stress became too much and Jason Ronald Clarke went on a methamphetamine-fuelled crime spree.

Clarke stole over $24,600 of items between November 29 and February 14 from businesses and residences on the Capricorn Coast.

The 27-year-old has pleaded guilty to eight charges of breaking and entering and stealing, one burglary charge, six charges of receiving stolen items and a number of driving offences.

He faces a prison sentence of up to three-years, to which Magistrate Mark Morrow, who heard the pleas and evidence today, may not have the authority to issue.

The Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard Clarke realised he had a problem with alcohol when he went to prison last time in 2015. He had quit drinking and managed to stay clean when he was released in September 2016.

"While out of custody, he was caring for his mother and his two sisters (aged 12 and 13),” Clarke's lawyer Axel Beard told the court.

He said Clarke's mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and given four years to live.

Mr Beard said Clarke started drinking at 15 and was smoking illicit substances between 13 and 25 years of age.

He said he was in a stable relationship and his partner was pregnant, but she miscarried and the relationship broke down.

Mr Beard said that was when Clarke turned to drugs.

"These offences all stem from his addiction to methamphetamines,” he said.

Mr Beard said Clarke was in a haze when he stole the items and they were stolen to pay for his addiction.

The items stolen included a set of golf clubs, a kayak, camping equipment, tools, a camera, a generator.

He also received jewellery, coins and spoons that had been stolen.

The theft victims include Jungle Gym, Sue Weston Optometrist and residents in Yeppoon.

The court also heard that Clarke had a troubled childhood. He only met his father once and his step-father of 10 years was in and out of prison, which left Clarke and his family homeless at times.

Mr Beard said Clarke has signed up for a rehabilitation program in prison.

Mr Morrow adjourned the matter until May 5 where he will either sentence Clarke or send the matter to the District Court.