Mum of 5-week-old baby's violent outburst

A NEW mum who launched a brutal attack on another woman while heavily pregnant has narrowly avoided jail.

Dana Maree Wade, 23, was pregnant with her third child when she started assaulting the woman as she tried to move out of her Morayfield home on April 7, a court heard.

Ms Wade's defence told Caboolture Magistrates Court she "lost control" after a door was allegedly slammed on her pregnant stomach.

The court heard Ms Wade "came out yelling, kicking and thrashing" at the woman, and struck her in the face with a car key.

Prosecutors told the court the victim suffered multiple cuts and bruises as a result of the outburst.

The court heard Ms Wade - who arrived in the courtroom with her five-week-old baby - had a lengthy history of violence including the serious assault of a police officer and assault occasioning bodily harm however the mother of three had voluntarily sought help to manager her temper.

She pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and was sentenced to one month jail, suspended for nine months. She was also ordered to pay the victim $750 in compensation.

