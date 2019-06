Pictured is the backyard where the body of a baby was found in a plastic bag at a home in Stockton, Newcastle. Picture: Derrick Krusche

The mother of the newborn baby who was discovered dead in a NSW backyard has been found.

An 18-year-old woman has been identified as the baby's mother and was located in Penrith.

Police were called to a home in Stockton, Newcastle just after 7am on Tuesday following reports a newborn had been found.

The body of the child was reportedly found inside a plastic bag.

More to come.