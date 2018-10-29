Mum of deaf man says carer's forms must be changed

Veronica Dobson interprets for her son Lawrence, who was born with sensorineural hearing loss. She says government forms are too limited in their classification of disabilities, which may stop many people from getting carer's payments.

THE mother of a profoundly deaf man says Centrelink medical forms must be changed, after unsuccessfully attempting for decades to claim a carer's allowance for her son.

Veronica Dobson, whose son Lawrence was born deaf, says she has been unable to claim a carer's payment for her son due to the limited nature of questions on official government forms.

As part of an application for a carer's payment for a person over 16 years, doctors must fill out a form which asks whether the person has either physical, intellectual, or psychiatric disabilities.

Ms Dobson said this initial question is too limiting and does not differentiate between sensory disabilities such as deafness and blindness.

A number of other questions relate to the continence of the person, their ability to groom and feed themselves, and their mobility.

Ms Dobson said on paper she was not eligible for this claim because her son Lawrence, 48, was able to manage these elements of his life but required her interpretation for daily communication.

"Communication is the right of every individual,” she said.

"When one is born profoundly deaf with sensorineural nerve damage, it is permanent.”

Ms Dobson said a significant part of her day is taken up with interpreting for her son as part of his daily life.

"It's like a full time job, and this would be the same for other people with a similar disability who have been born deaf or lost hearing before language is aquired,” she said.

However, Ms Donson said she was speaking out not for her family, but for many other people whose disabilities may be too nuanced to easily fall within the three categories listed on the form.

She wants everyone to have access to help they need, but said this could not be achieved with such limited government forms.

A spokesperson for the Department of Social Services told The Morning Bulletin sensory disabilities, such as deafness and blindness, were considered under the "physical” category.

"To qualify for Carer Allowance, a carer must provide a level of daily care and attention that assists the person with disability with personal activities to support their daily living (for example toileting, dressing and mobility), cognitive function or behavioural needs,” they said.

"The assessment is based on the level of care required and provided rather than the diagnosis of a particular disability or condition.”