Crime

Mum of four drove unlicensed to get cash

Kerri-Anne Mesner
7th May 2021 12:00 AM
A woman drove unlicensed, in an unregistered and uninsured car, to collect cash from a cousin.

Oriel Alisha Malcolm, 28, had never held a driver’s licence when she was intercepted driving on Card St, Berserker, at 10.50pm on April 7 in a Holden Commodore which had no registration plates attached.

Malcolm pleaded guilty on April 22 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to the traffic offences.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said the vehicle’s registration expired on November 1, 2020.

He said despite having a traffic history and never having held a licence, Malcolm did not have prior convictions for unlicensed driving.

Defence lawyer Brandon Gimbert said his client, a mother of four, was scheduled to sit her learner’s test by the end of April.

He said Malcolm was one month into a probation order at the time of driving, which she did to collect money from her cousin.

Mr Gimbert said Malcolm’s traffic record where she was convicted for using a phone in July 2020 was an incident where she was riding a bicycle, not a car.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered Malcolm pay $1050 in fines and disqualified her from driving for three months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

