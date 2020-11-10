Mum of Jill Meagher's killer makes stunning claim

The mother of Jill Meagher’s killer made a stunning claim when she unexpectedly called into a radio station this morning.

Adrian Bayley's mother has broken her silence, claiming she repeatedly tried to warn authorities that her son was a danger to society.

The woman, who identified herself only as Susan, phoned into Neil Mitchell's 3AW radio, to voice her disgust at a proposed bill that would make it illegal for deceased rape victims to be named.

The laws, which are being debated in Victorian parliament today, would force the grieving families of victims to obtain expensive court orders if they wish to name themselves or their loved one in public ever again

It would mean that identifying victims such as Jill Meagher would be banned, with survivor Juliette, who narrowly escaped an attack from Bayley in 2001, breaking her silence to news.com.au and #LetUsSpeak campaigner Nina Funnell in protest of the proposed bill.

The mother of Adrian Bayley (pictured), who was convicted of the sexual assault and murder of Jill Meagher, has spoken publicly for the first time.

Speaking on 3AW, Susan revealed she was "a mother of one of the perpetrators" and "scared" to say who, before later admitting that Bayley was her son.

"Yes he is (my son), it breaks my heart, it breaks my heart," Susan said, voice trembling. "And when I see her (Jill Meagher's) picture, my heart breaks. Why should her voice not be heard?"

Susan said she had tried multiple times to warn authorities that her son was a danger to others prior to his attack on Ms Meagher.

"Let me tell you Neil, I went high," she said. "I told them that I had concerns and nobody listened to me, nobody.

"His parole officer didn't listen to me, I went into the city to an office of the justice system, nobody listened to me."

Susan said it was "wrong on so many levels" that her son's name would still be able to be publicised while "poor innocent girls" such as Ms Meagher wouldn't have the same right.

"We need to hear their voices, I don't want my son's name being heard or spoken of," she said.

Susan said she doesn’t want Jill Meagher’s voice “stolen” by new laws. Picture: AFP/ABC

"Every time I hear these girls, particularly the girl who my son harm, I don't want her voice stolen."

Susan said she was still in contact with her son and wanted to reach out to Ms Meagher's mother "but I don't know how".

"I'm a mum, I still see my son because I am a mum but my point is that the families of the victims, their voices need to be heard," she said.

"Hopefully we can prevent something else happening if voices are heard."

Susan said "I still have my days" coming to terms with Bayley's actions but told Mitchell she didn't want her going public to be about her struggle.

"I've had lot of counselling, I've gone through a lot over the years but this isn't about me, I don't want this to turn into anything about me," she said.

It comes as another one of Bayley’s victims spoke publicly for the first time in support of the #LetUsSpeak campaign.

Nina Funnell said that Susan's support for #LetUsSpeak could be all the convincing the Victorian government needed not to make the bill law.

"It's pretty extraordinary when everyone in the community, including the offender's own mother, is saying not to erase the memory of these innocent victims," Funnell said. "What more convincing does the Government need at this point?"

The family of Ms Meagher, who was sexually assaulted and murdered by Bayley while walking home in Melbourne in 2012, have also slammed the proposed bill.

Ms Meagher's mum Edith McKeon wrote on Facebook that the law was "so wrong" and she was "fuming" that no-one had even contacted her about it.

"It's such a heartache on all of us who lost our precious ones," she wrote.

