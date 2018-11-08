Mum’s heartache for son who vanished from family farm

GRIEVING mother Ailsa Morton is reaching out for any news of her son Charles who vanished without a trace from his Hughenden district cattle station four years ago.

Charles Morton, then aged 46, disappeared from Strathtay Station 120 kilometres north of Hughenden on August 14 2014.

Charters Towers police in a report prepared for the Coroner believe Mr Morton walked off to a remote part of the station where his body could not be found and committed suicide.

Police based this on the evidence that a bolt action. 22 rifle was missing from the station gun safe.

What can be inferred from what police have said is that Mr Morton did not want his body to be found.

Instead he left on foot carrying the rifle rather than leaving in a vehicle which would be easily found and which could lead searchers to a body, no matter how well concealed in a cave or rocky crevice.

With no tracks to follow it was as if Mr Morton had disappeared into thin air.

His disappearance was investigated and finalised in the northern Coroner's Court on May 2 this year.

No witnesses were called and the investigation did not proceed to inquest.

A court spokesperson said the findings would be made available to the immediate family, but not to the public.

Ailsa Morton believes her son is still alive.

This week she placed an advertisement in The Northern-Miner newspaper in Charters Towers pleading with him to contact her if he was still alive or for any member of the public who knows what happened to get in touch.

Mrs Morton said her son would have turned 51 on October 10 this year.

"As his mother along with everyone who knew Charles, I cannot envisage him taking his own life, but this is what police believed based on a missing rifle," she said.

Mrs Morton said someone may have seen him if he had simply "walked away" to find another life for himself.

She said he was exceptional bushman and would not have become lost on the station.

There has been much speculation over Mr Morton's disappearance. In 1991 he stumbled across a marijuana crop he found growing on his property.

He reported the finding of the crop to police and 4000 plants were seized.

This led to one theory that he was 'taken out' by underworld figures for reporting the crop.

Searchers desperately trying to find grazier Charles Morton, who vanished on his 40,000ha property, Strathtay Station.

But, this scenario was not given serious attention due mainly to the fact that he only reported the finding of a crop and was not in a position to name names or to provide detailed information that would get people arrested and put in jail.

He had no other knowledge of the crop apart from the fact it was growing on Strathtay. Police felt he had not made himself a target of organised crime.

The Townsville Bulletin spoke to his wife Kathleen this week. They had been married for five years and she was holidaying in her home country of Germany when he disappeared. She said this week that they were very much in love.

She doesn't know what happened, but doesn't believe he would simply walk away from her and the station and start a new life from scratch.

"He wouldn't stay away. We were in love. I don't know what happened," she said.

Mr Morton's mother said both she and her son Jamie, Charles's brother, missed him and loved him.

"We miss you every waking minute. We love you and just want to help you. It is getting harder for us, wondering where you are and not knowing what happened," Mrs Morton said