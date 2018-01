A SICK child is no excuse.

Yovanka Tomich stood before Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday for a failure to report to police.

It was heard Tomich failed to report at the Rockhampton Police Station on December 26, 2017.

The 31 year-old mother of six attended the police station the next day and, saying she hadn't attended because her three year-old child was sick.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke handed Tomich a $200 fine.