Mum pens special gift for son’s 50th

PRECIOUS GIFT: Lawrie Dobson turns 50 today and, as a gift, his mother is hand-writing a book, in the form of a letter to him. Picture: Allan Reinikka

PRECIOUS GIFT: Lawrie Dobson turns 50 today and, as a gift, his mother is hand-writing a book, in the form of a letter to him. Picture: Allan Reinikka

Veronica Dobson has come up with a creative and very personal gift for son Lawrie’s 50th birthday.

She is writing in her own hand a book which chronicles significant milestones of his life.

Lawrie was born profoundly deaf and had a cochlear implant at age 36.

Veronica said her son had overcome many obstacles and achieved so much despite his disability.

She came up with the idea for the book last September and is writing it in the form of a letter to him.

While she would have loved to complete the 50 years for Lawrie’s milestone today, she has so far documented 21 years of his life.

Veronica said it was “very emotional” in August 2006 when Lawrie had the life-changing operation.

She has so many incredible memories of the events that follow but distinctly recalls the day he heard the revving of a motorbike for the first time.

They were in the heart of Brisbane, not long after the cochlear implant was turned on for the first time.

They were waiting for the lights to change when a Harley Davidson motorbike rumbled to a halt nearby.

Lawrie got “one hell of a fright” and asked his mum what it was.

“It’s a motorbike. There’s lots of them, you better get used to them,” she replied.

Lawrie had to get used to many things and Veronica said he was very capable and embraced every challenge.

He has a full driver’s licence and forklift ticket and has held down regular work.

He has travelled extensively, with a trip to Japan with his sister Christine a highlight.

Lawrie also represented Queensland at the inaugural interstate deaf cricket championships in Adelaide and played in the inaugural deaf poker competition in Sydney.

He’s had a lifelong passion for planes and Veronica said that as a youngster he would pull a chair to the back door of their home to watch them fly over.

In an excerpt from the book, she wrote: “You were very slow taking your first step but once you gained confidence you ran.”

Veronica said that was how it continued, with Lawrie running towards - and rising to - every challenge.

She said she was incredibly proud of him and hoped the book would be a lasting reminder to him of that.