Mum pushes police officer during dispute with daughter

As police attempted to handcuff the Yeppoon mum she thrashed her arms around in an attempt to resist arrest.

As police attempted to handcuff the Yeppoon mum she thrashed her arms around in an attempt to resist arrest.

A WOMAN who pushed a police officer out of the way to continue an altercation with her daughter has been fined.

The 50 year old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week to charges of assaulting and obstructing police.

On December 30 police were called to a disturbance at a Yeppoon residence where the woman and her daughter were involved in a heated dispute. One of the officers placed himself between the mum and daughter to ensure no further disturbance occurred. The mother pushed the officer in the chest and was told she was under arrest for assaulting police. As police attempted to handcuff the woman she thrashed her arms around in an attempt to resist arrest.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke told the woman it was “a disgusting way to conduct yourself.”

He fined her $800.