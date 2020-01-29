Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
As police attempted to handcuff the Yeppoon mum she thrashed her arms around in an attempt to resist arrest.
As police attempted to handcuff the Yeppoon mum she thrashed her arms around in an attempt to resist arrest.
News

Mum pushes police officer during dispute with daughter

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
29th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who pushed a police officer out of the way to continue an altercation with her daughter has been fined.

The 50 year old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week to charges of assaulting and obstructing police.

On December 30 police were called to a disturbance at a Yeppoon residence where the woman and her daughter were involved in a heated dispute. One of the officers placed himself between the mum and daughter to ensure no further disturbance occurred. The mother pushed the officer in the chest and was told she was under arrest for assaulting police. As police attempted to handcuff the woman she thrashed her arms around in an attempt to resist arrest.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke told the woman it was “a disgusting way to conduct yourself.”

He fined her $800.

assault police yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Worker files $1m claim after being struck in head

        premium_icon Worker files $1m claim after being struck in head

        Business Matt Stephen Cody, who suffered injuries after a collapsing roof struck him in the head and body, has lodged a claim against two companies.

        ‘It cost 21 workers’ wages for a year’

        premium_icon ‘It cost 21 workers’ wages for a year’

        News Rockhampton tour guide shares history of Mount Morgan’s Rack Railway.

        Three vehicle crash causes traffic delays

        premium_icon Three vehicle crash causes traffic delays

        News A THREE-VEHICLE crash on Yaamba Rd in North Rockhampton is causing some traffic...

        Higher water restrictions activated as dry continues

        premium_icon Higher water restrictions activated as dry continues

        News No sprinklers or irrigation systems can be used with hand watering allowed on set...