Mum rams vehicles, child custody dispute spills onto street

A Mackay woman faced Mackay Magistrates Court for driving without reasonable consideration for others using the road.

A Mackay woman faced Mackay Magistrates Court for driving without reasonable consideration for others using the road. Chris McCormack

IN the middle of a messy custody dispute, a mother from Mackay lost her cool and used her car as a battering ram, crashing into two vehicles in front of the home of her child's father.

The woman, aged in her 30s, who had no criminal or traffic record whatsoever before the events of April 5, claimed her daughter had been kidnapped by her dad, and that police would not act.

However, a prosecutor representing the Queensland Police Service told a court officers had no power to retrieve the toddler in the particular circumstances.

The woman faced Mackay Magistrates Court on September 27, pleading guilty to driving without reasonable consideration for others using the road at South Mackay about 7.30pm on April 5.

The Daily Mercury has not named the woman due to the sensitive nature of the custody dispute and ongoing Family Court matters.

Prosecutor Sheena Hayes told the court the woman and the man described as the victim had one child together, the girl, who was in shared custody

On the day of the offence, police officers were called to a disturbance in a South Mackay street.

"Police spoke with (the father), who told police that the defendant had rung him shortly before attending the address and was agitated and demanding to see their child," Ms Hayes said.

"At about 7.20pm, the defendant drove her white... sedan to (the street) address, driving her vehicle into the rear of (the father's) vehicle, which was stationary, colliding with his rear towbar ...

"(A person) has driven the (damaged) car from the location to prevent further damage, at which point the defendant has followed in her vehicle, tailgating the vehicle for a number of minutes.

"The defendant has then driven back to ... the address, driven her vehicle into another stationary vehicle, colliding with the rear bumper, causing some minor damage."

Under questioning by officers, the woman "admitted to crashing into (the father's) vehicle, but initially claimed it was a mistake and she hadn't braked in time".

"When questioned further about the second vehicle, the defendant admitted she had crashed into both, but was frustrated due to child custody disputes and didn't know what else to do," Ms Hayes added.

The woman had already completed a defensive driving course before sentencing, but Ms Hayes said "a period of disqualification is still in order", due to the dangerous conduct.

"The defendant has acknowledged driving into not one, but two vehicles ..., " she said.

In defence, solicitor Sara Loughnan, of BC&A Solicitors, said her client had been "extremely distraught" and acted "out of frustration".

She had been instructed the woman's behaviour "occurred against the background of family law and domestic violence issues".

"My client's ... daughter had been taken from her home, despite there being a protection order in place at that time," Ms Loughnan said.

"My client sought assistance from the relevant authorities, however, no assistance was given. She had attempted to resolve issues by placing a letter in the letterbox ... She also attempted to make contact over Facebook.

"She had telephoned police for assistance and was not given any assistance whatsoever. The protection order that was in place at the time did prevent contact, or prevent (the father) attending the residence.

"She tried everything she could to endeavour to make contact with her daughter who had been taken from her. She had been threatened that she would never see her daughter again."

Ms Loughnan added "it was a mistake and "she shouldn't have caused the collisions", but noted her client's early admissions and subsequent plea.

Leaping to the defence of her employer, Ms Hayes said "police have no authority to enter into an address to recover a child - if that is what my friend is referring to regarding assistance - without a recovery order".

Magistrate Scott Luxton deemed the woman was "under considerable strain" and described her "somewhat unusual" offending as "very out of character".

She was convicted, fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.