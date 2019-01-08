Mum refused bail for allegedly choking dad

A 26-YEAR-OLD mother has been refused bail on charges of choking the father of her children.

The woman, who can not be named due to legal reasons, appeared in custody in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday charged with two counts of choking in a domestic relationship, two counts of breaching a domestic violence order and unlicensed driving.

She was arrested on Saturday night after allegedly choking the man, throwing a glass at him and setting his clothes on fire at Mooloolah Valley.

Defence solicitor Luke Bull said his client denied both charges.

He said the two had been drinking together on Saturday and "became romantic" before a fight broke out.

"My instructions are that she never strangled him," Mr Bull said.

He said it was likely the charges would go to trial in the district court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Vicki Kennedy-Grills submitted photographs of the man's injuries allegedly caused by the woman.

She said the man had gone to hospital as a result.

The woman, who appeared in court on videolink, told the court the marks on the man's neck were already there.

"They were not from me," she said.

Magistrate Mark Nolan refused her bail, saying she had not shown cause to be released.

Her matters will next be mentioned on February 15.