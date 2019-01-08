Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mum refused bail for allegedly choking dad

Stuart Cumming
by
8th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 26-YEAR-OLD mother has been refused bail on charges of choking the father of her children.

The woman, who can not be named due to legal reasons, appeared in custody in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday charged with two counts of choking in a domestic relationship, two counts of breaching a domestic violence order and unlicensed driving.

She was arrested on Saturday night after allegedly choking the man, throwing a glass at him and setting his clothes on fire at Mooloolah Valley.

Defence solicitor Luke Bull said his client denied both charges.

He said the two had been drinking together on Saturday and "became romantic" before a fight broke out.

"My instructions are that she never strangled him," Mr Bull said.

He said it was likely the charges would go to trial in the district court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Vicki Kennedy-Grills submitted photographs of the man's injuries allegedly caused by the woman.

She said the man had gone to hospital as a result.

The woman, who appeared in court on videolink, told the court the marks on the man's neck were already there.

"They were not from me," she said.

Magistrate Mark Nolan refused her bail, saying she had not shown cause to be released.

Her matters will next be mentioned on February 15.

choking domestic violence maroochydore magistrates court mooloolah valley strangulation sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Banned driver busted on Capricorn Hwy in sick mum's car

    premium_icon Banned driver busted on Capricorn Hwy in sick mum's car

    Crime She told the court she had been caring for her mother who was in hospital

    Woman banned after puppy locked in car outside court

    premium_icon Woman banned after puppy locked in car outside court

    Crime Puppy caught attention of pedestrians with distressing cries

    Pre Christmas drinks lands miner in trouble

    premium_icon Pre Christmas drinks lands miner in trouble

    Crime He had unknown quantity of Great Northern Beers and Jack Daniels

    Celebrating 20 fun-filled years in their dream job

    premium_icon Celebrating 20 fun-filled years in their dream job

    Business Not many people can go snorkelling..see beautiful beaches every day

    Local Partners