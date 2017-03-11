34°
News

Mum resorts to eating meth because she can't find veins

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 11th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
"She admitted to police she had resorted to eating ice as she could no longer find a vein to inject it,” Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said.
"She admitted to police she had resorted to eating ice as she could no longer find a vein to inject it,” Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said. kaarsten

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HER abuse of drugs over the course of the past 20 years has been that bad, she can no longer find a vein to inject methamphetamines and has been reduced to eating the dangerous drug, ice.

The mother-of-three, 35, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on Thursday to three separate charges for possessing dangerous drugs. to the possession of a dangerous drug in excess of three grams and two other charges of possession of dangerous drugs.

The Morning Bulletin will not publish the mother's name in order to protect her children.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf told the court his client was subjected to abuse by her alcoholic mother between the ages of five and 10, introduced to cannabis at 14 and her step-father first gave her methamphetamines when she was 15.

Mr Lammersdorf said she had attended 21 different schools growing up before she finished Year 10 in north Queensland.

He said she left home at 15 due to "severe problems with her step-father”.

"She admitted to police she had resorted to eating ice as she could no longer find a vein to inject it,” Mr Lammersdorf said.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said on July 7, 2016 police were conducting patrols in Park Avenue and pulled over and searched a vehicle being driven by the defendant.

She said police found a tin under the driver's seat which contained 20 empty clip seal bags, a number of bags containing crystal meth (total 4.08grams) and ecstasy tablets (1.75 grams).

Ms O'Rourke said 10 grams of cannabis was also found in the defendant's handbag, which she admitted was hers.

However, the court heard the defendant denied the contents of the tin were hers.

Ms O'Rourke said a fingerprint on one of the clipsal bags linked the tin to the defendant.

The court heard the mother had spent 156 days in custody and was released on December 9 last year after a trial date was set for the Supreme court matters.

She was no newcomer to the justice system with a six-page Queensland criminal history and a six-page traffic history, including property and drug offences dating back to 2000.

The longest period of time the defendant had spent in prison was two years.

Ms O'Rourke said there had also been a seven-year non-offending period prior to 2013.

"You have a terrible criminal history, a terrible traffic history,” Justice Duncan McMeekin told her as he handed down the sentence.

She was sentenced to six months imprisonment after taking into account the 156 days she had spent in custody, however she was released immediately on parole.

"If I see you again on another drug charge, there is not much I or Mr Lammersdorf can do,” Justice McMeekin said.

In August last year she was sentenced in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to six months in prison, suspended for two years for further drug offences.

Ms O'Rourke said those offences had occurred prior to the drug possession charges that the woman faced in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

She said the woman had two subsequent charges for dangerous drugs still to be heard by the Magistrates Court.

The woman was due to face the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in relation to those charges yesterday, but the matter was adjourned until March 22.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crystal meth ecstacy ice addict meth supreme court of rockhampton

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

No shortage of jobs as Rockhampton business thrives

No shortage of jobs as Rockhampton business thrives

Employment growth looks healthy for many CQ sectors, but other industries are struggling: is your job safe?

Iconic Rockhampton pub given a make-over

Tiona McGugian manager of the Fitzroy Hotel.

Much needed renos have breathed new life into this popular local

Mum resorts to eating meth because she can't find veins

"She admitted to police she had resorted to eating ice as she could no longer find a vein to inject it,” Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said.

She was introduced to meth by her step-father when she was 15

A Rockhampton neighbourhood gripped by Ice

ICE COLD: Neighbours in a street in The Range fear for their safety as drug deals and abuse worsen.

Ice abuse and deals hidden by suburbia

Local Partners

Iconic Rockhampton pub given a make-over

Much needed renovations have breathed new life into this popular local

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Figures show 1352 children unsafe at home in CQ

The figures come as police investigate the death of a six-month-old boy in Yeppoon

The numbers come as police investigate Yeppoon infant's death

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

ACROSS THE REGION

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Rail Museum is open for fun this Sunday

What to do around CQ this weekend

Great Western Hotel reveals ice skating plans

Sam Chandler did not let a little fall stop his fun while ice skating. Ice skating will ramp up at the Great Western Hotel in April.

GWH owners says skating rink plans are no joke.

You will be moved by this novel

TEARS trickled down my face as I read the final page of Sally Hepworth's novel, The Mother's Promise.

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Fraser Coast to cameo in Korean travel program

The KBS crew with Air Fraser Island and FCTE representative Mark Juppenlatz.

A segment on the Fraser Coast will air later this year

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Busby Marou boys warm up before Broncos v Cowboys

Jeremy Marou steps out onto Suncorp Stadium ahead of tonight's Broncos v Cowboys clash.

The chart toppers gave a sneak peek of their pre-game at Suncorp

Adventure Time cast arrives down under

John DiMaggio, the voice of Jake the Dog, is in Australia for the new Adventure Time Live tour.

AUSTRALIA is the testing ground for new live show.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

Brie Larson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

It&#39;s all about Lifestyle in The Sanctuary Estate

39 Sunset Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $529,000

A home to impress, entertain and enjoy! No expense has been spared in this beautifully presented executive style home in the highly sought after area of Norman...

Prestige Home with Panoramic Sweeping Views

11 Murlay Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 3 $925,000

This is a remarkable property with luxury, elegance, and first class design. Enjoy 3 levels of opulent living with expansive views of Rockhampton and the...

Fantastic Lowset Brick Unit In Heart Of Norman Gardens -$167,000

1/2 Chalmers Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $167,000

What a brilliant low maintenance Brick Unit, right in the heart of Norman Gardens-perfect for the 1st Home Buyer, Retirees,Investors,Singles or Couples, close to...

Convenient Family Living

2 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Located in Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens is where you will find this beautifully maintained low set brick home. On entering the home you will appreciate its...

$349,000! ITS GOT THE LOT!!! POOL, SIDE ACCESS. ENTERTAINMENT AREA.

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $349,000 ...

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $395,000...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST & NORTH STREETS. Leave the car at home as this stunning home is only a few minutes’ walk to The Rockhampton...

Owners Transferred and Motivated for a Sale.

43 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land This magnificent block is just awaiting for the right person to build ... $135,000

This magnificent block is just awaiting for the right person to build a home to take full advantage of the panoramic views which are on offer here at 43 Rosewood...

YOU CAN’T BUILD FOR THIS PRICE! $329,000 NEG

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Perfect for the busy professional, The Downsizer, Romantic young couples that are buying their first home. Low maintenance stunning 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with...

Prime Ocean View Home-Site

12 Cook Avenue, Pacific Heights 4703

Residential Land This vacant allotment offers fantastic value to those looking to build an ... $159,000

This vacant allotment offers fantastic value to those looking to build an Ocean View home in an upmarket suburb! Located a few minutes from the beach & schools and...

PONY HEAVEN - BLISSFULLY POSITIONED

195 Mason Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

1,151m2 of Home and registered Stables. Currently rented for $440 per week! CHECK OUT this Horse lovers DELIGHT in Town! - Featuring DIRECT ACCESS to the stables...

Mr Real Estate's passion for property reaches new heights

BRICK MANSION: 5 Thomas Street Norman Gardens sits on a whopping 1,372m sq block, and has just been snapped off the market.

It's the renovation job of a lifetime, and this agent explains why

Sneak peek inside one of CQ's most luxurious homes

Never feel left out of the party with this open-plan kitchen and dining space with a waterfall benchtop breakfast bar and room for more at the dining table.

Coastal property hits the market for offers over $699K

Mayors on land valuations: Some will feel the rates impact

Rate rises on the way?

There has been some 'dramatic changes'

Land value decreases after 'mining downturn'

Historian Don Watson outside Goldston House in Rockhampton. Mayor Strelow's house is located in Rockhampton City, which has reported no change in median value.

Responsibility was also placed on fly-in fly-out workers

Land valuations: Depot Hill man says any rate rise would "suck”

Mortgage calculator. House, noney and document.

'The house four houses down pays $300 less than I do'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!