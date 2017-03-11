Mum resorts to eating meth because she can't find veins

"She admitted to police she had resorted to eating ice as she could no longer find a vein to inject it,” Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said.

HER abuse of drugs over the course of the past 20 years has been that bad, she can no longer find a vein to inject methamphetamines and has been reduced to eating the dangerous drug, ice.

The mother-of-three, 35, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on Thursday to three separate charges for possessing dangerous drugs. to the possession of a dangerous drug in excess of three grams and two other charges of possession of dangerous drugs.

The Morning Bulletin will not publish the mother's name in order to protect her children.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf told the court his client was subjected to abuse by her alcoholic mother between the ages of five and 10, introduced to cannabis at 14 and her step-father first gave her methamphetamines when she was 15.

Mr Lammersdorf said she had attended 21 different schools growing up before she finished Year 10 in north Queensland.

He said she left home at 15 due to "severe problems with her step-father”.

"She admitted to police she had resorted to eating ice as she could no longer find a vein to inject it,” Mr Lammersdorf said.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said on July 7, 2016 police were conducting patrols in Park Avenue and pulled over and searched a vehicle being driven by the defendant.

She said police found a tin under the driver's seat which contained 20 empty clip seal bags, a number of bags containing crystal meth (total 4.08grams) and ecstasy tablets (1.75 grams).

Ms O'Rourke said 10 grams of cannabis was also found in the defendant's handbag, which she admitted was hers.

However, the court heard the defendant denied the contents of the tin were hers.

Ms O'Rourke said a fingerprint on one of the clipsal bags linked the tin to the defendant.

The court heard the mother had spent 156 days in custody and was released on December 9 last year after a trial date was set for the Supreme court matters.

She was no newcomer to the justice system with a six-page Queensland criminal history and a six-page traffic history, including property and drug offences dating back to 2000.

The longest period of time the defendant had spent in prison was two years.

Ms O'Rourke said there had also been a seven-year non-offending period prior to 2013.

"You have a terrible criminal history, a terrible traffic history,” Justice Duncan McMeekin told her as he handed down the sentence.

She was sentenced to six months imprisonment after taking into account the 156 days she had spent in custody, however she was released immediately on parole.

"If I see you again on another drug charge, there is not much I or Mr Lammersdorf can do,” Justice McMeekin said.

In August last year she was sentenced in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to six months in prison, suspended for two years for further drug offences.

Ms O'Rourke said those offences had occurred prior to the drug possession charges that the woman faced in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

She said the woman had two subsequent charges for dangerous drugs still to be heard by the Magistrates Court.

The woman was due to face the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in relation to those charges yesterday, but the matter was adjourned until March 22.