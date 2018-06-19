VIDEO: Mum returns home to find home gutted by fire

CAMILLE Burton's day started out just like any other.



She dropped her boys off at school then headed to bingo at Maryborough RSL about 10.30am.



But about two hours later, she got a phone call that would change her life - her home in Granville was engulfed by flames.



"I thought it was a joke," she said.



As neighbours called emergency services, Camille raced back to her home on the corner of Blackbourn and Puller Streets.

House fire in Blackbourn St, Granville. Alistair Brightman





She found out later that emergency service crews were initially told children were inside the home, but thankfully it was empty at the time.



One beloved family member was lost in the fire, however - their pet lizard.



Camille said she could see the smoke from several streets away.



"You always joke 'I hope that's not my house' - but it was my house," she said.



Now the family have been left with just the clothes they were wearing.



The home was gutted by the flames and it will be several days before the family can enter the home and see if anything is salvageable.



An investigation into the cause of the fire will now be carried out.