Mum says goodbye to her imperfect, but perfect son

MOTHER AND SON: Natalea Summers and Hamish shared a unique and special bond. Contributed

"IT is hard to believe just how much adversity he faced, how hard things were for him growing up, and how he managed to overcome so much.

"I am so proud of who he became, knowing the weight of his struggles.”

With those words, Rockhampton mum Natalea Summers started delivering her 19-year-old son's eulogy.

What followed was not just a tribute to Hamish Summers-Lawrie's life.

It was a candid insight into a mum's battle to raise her son, who suffered from asperger's among many other syndromes, as well as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

It was also a stark reminder that you may never know how good you've got it until you walk a day in someone else's shoes.

This is Natalea's story of her unwaivering support and love for her imperfect, but perfect son, in her own words.

Baby Hamish and mum, Natalea. Contributed

THE CHALLENGE

How do I condense or summarise a life so big and so complex?

To simplify someone as complicated as Hamish is no easy task.

Because in reality I could talk for endless days about my son and still not do justice to his incredible story.

However, challenge accepted Hamish.

Because I know your life was not easy.

DIFFERENT, EVEN BEFORE BIRTH

As we all know, Hamish always did things differently - even before he was born.

Most babies during pregnancy will start out upright in the womb - turning themselves to the head-down position near the beginning of the third trimester.

Not Hamish.

He started out head down and stayed that way the whole time - facing backwards for the most part and tucking himself so tightly into my pelvis that I barely looked pregnant at all.

It was for this reason, the fact I was so small, that the doctors decided to induce me at 38 weeks - they were concerned about his growth.

Hamish didn't appreciate this at all.

And, as was to be his way through life, he took his own sweet time coming into the world.

Born on Good Friday he was such a tiny little thing with bloody long legs!

He looked kind of like a frog, but within a few months he became irresistible - of course what all mothers think right?

Little did I know the journey he would take me on and I really don't think anything could have prepared me for the road Hamish and I faced together.

Even as a young boy, Hamish had a way with the family's horses. Contributed

THE EARLY YEARS - DAYCARE

As he grew, it became apparent that he was a little different - very subtle idiosyncrasies, but as a new mum I had no basis for comparison.

Before pre-school I had him in home daycare with a lovely lady named Julia.

She took care of Hamish for nearly two years, and as much as she loved him, she did tell me that she had never, in 20 years of daycare, encountered a child like him.

A STANDOUT STORY

One I was saving for his 21st was the day he sh*t in the toy box.

Julia knew he needed to go "number two” so she sat him on the loo for a good while, but he obstinately refused to comply.

She let him go off, and straight away he went over to the toy box, emptied all the toys out, got in, dropped his daks and crapped.

At least he had the consideration to take the toys out first. He was three.

Hamish Summers-Lawrie meets former Prime Minister Bob Hawke. Contributed

PRE-SCHOOL

At pre-school he had his teachers baffled.

One day they asked: "Hamish, why are you in such a hurry to grow up?”

His response: "So I can say f***.”

They both had to turn away so he didn't see them laugh.

GRADE ONE

By the end of the year we had 52 letters sent home by the school to say that Hamish had been sent to the "reflection room” for inappropriate behaviour.

Things like using a red crayon to graffiti the library door when he was supposed to be going to the toilet; pissing on another kid at the urinal just to see what would happen; throwing rocks at his mates; and shoving sand down his pants defiantly when the teacher told him to stop throwing it.

And this is only scratching the surface!

In the end I had to say to them: "Do you think he might actually like the reflection room?”

It was a quiet place where he had one-on-one time with a grown up. And he'd figured out what he had to do to get in there.

He didn't see it as a punishment. Nor was he bothered when he was sent to the principal's office where he would just stand at the window and sing songs out of the old musical "Paint Your Wagon”.

Hamish was almost expelled in grade two.

BY AGE 11

Over the years I kept journals and notes, doctors reports, and collected as much information as was available - knowledge is power right?

But my son kept moving the goal posts and I often felt like I was failing him.

He struggled so much in mainstream school - the sensory overload was so extreme for him that it was physically painful.

So he would lash out - scratching, biting, hitting - always in what seemed to be unprovoked circumstances.

So Hamish was often in trouble.

By the time he was 11, we were facing:

Extreme levels of anxiety to the point of attacks and physical aggression;

Depression - he kept saying: "I hate my life; I hate this world; I hate you; everything is shit; I want to stay in my room for a year; I want to crush all the people who hurt me; I hate every day.”

Inability to emotionally regulate and severe anger management issues;

Regression to non-age appropriate games - he pulled himself into imaginary worlds because it was safe there and no-one could hurt him;

Insomnia;

Inability to express his emotions properly;

Socially ostracized at school - he simply didn't know how to socialise with his peers. He was lonely;

Victim of excessive bullying - mental and physical;

Not able to keep up with his class work because he couldn't filter the noise and distraction which created emotional override - he was always worried about failure;

And his brain and body were always out of sync.

Hamish Summers-Lawrie enjoys the Sydney Opera House. Contributed

A MUM'S HEARTBREAK

My son was in agony. In a world he didn't fit in.

He felt like an alien and just wanted to be invisible.

It was breaking my heart and at the same time exhausting me.

He would take all of his frustration out on me because it was "safe”.

He knew I would always love him.

I once noted that dealing with Hamish was like having regular electric shocks.

Just as I'd relax, he'd attack again, which created a sense of defensiveness in me.

It was hard not to react with anger when all my son was doing was trying to communicate with me what he was feeling.

He couldn't use words so he had to make me feel the same way as he did.

KICK IN, MUMMA BEAR

I made the decision to quit my job at the Mt Isa Special School (which I loved) and tutor Hamish myself through school of the air.

From 2011 to 2017, I home schooled him through distance education which really stretched my sanity.

I had to be teacher, psychologist, mum, and make sure he had strategies and sensory download tools, like fidget toys and prickle pillows.

But he excelled.

He had the space to find himself and prove that the glimpses of that brilliant mind that I had seen were not just my imagination.

Hamish shared a bond with his horses. Contributed

A REFINED DIAGNOSIS

In 2012, we found Dr Shannon Morton - a Brisbane psychiatrist who became a godsend.

She refined Hamish's diagnosis to Asperger's Syndrome, but his other disorders remained.

The first day they met, Hamish kept changing the subject when he didn't like the questions, and told her that her canary didn't like her and was saying rude things about her.

But she was charmed and Hamish grew to love her - we both did.

And Shannon has been our support ever since - right up until Hamish's last days.

A NEW HEALTH BATTLE

It was the same year that Hamish developed a new challenge - gut issues.

He physically manifested his performance anxiety and when he reached overload his gut would shut down, literally.

He suffered two rectal prolapses and for the next two years we bounced around with more specialists, trips to Brisbane, hospital stays and multiple surgeries.

I stayed with him the whole time, sleeping beside him in the hospital.

Beach time was popular for Hamish and his horses. Mum, a jockey, was never too far away. Contributed

AND THEN IT WAS LIFE-THREATENING

In 2017, Hamish was in Grade 11. He was declining rapidly - I was losing him somehow and couldn't reach him.

Back to Dr Shannon and she sent him straight into emergency.

He was severely malnourished and his brain was starving.

At 173cm tall, he weighed just 48kg.

He had always been underweight and not a big eater, but this was now life-threatening.

Seven weeks in hospital the first time.

His body was shutting down and he simply couldn't consume enough calories to maintain himself.

More tests, and another diagnosis - avoidant restrictive food intake disorder associated with autism.

They found that Hamish's energy expenditure was exponential.

Just to lay still he would consume energy at 123% - just to breathe and stay alive.

And he struggled to eat - not because he didn't want to, it was more a physical thing.

We spent that whole year in Brisbane.

He was discharged from hospital for a time and then ended up back there for another 37 days.

I had to move my work life temporarily and based my riding (jockey career) from Brisbane.

Eventually my body broke down too.

We lost a lot that year, but came out stronger for it in the end.

And that is what brought Hamish and I back to Rockhampton - just him and I, for a new start.

Hamish, with fangs in, enjoys a laugh with mum. Contributed

HOW HE STILL ACHIEVED

What is inconceivable to me now is how he turned everything around, and just how much he achieved.

Winning the Landcare competition in Grade 8 for a project he did on the Mary River Turtle was such an accomplishment.

He won a trip to Sydney and Taronga Zoo, an iPad and tickets to the Landcare Gala awards night.

He rubbed shoulders there with the famous, dressed up in his suit and bow tie.

And he didn't care if you were Bob Hawke, he was going to sell you chocolate turtles to raise money for his cause.

BECOMING A MAN

He made his disabilities work for him.

He knew that he was different but it taught him humility and acceptance.

From a child who did not know how to socialise or make friends, to a man who made friends with everyone.

From a kid who struggled to understand humour to the funniest teenager and best fun to be with - god how we laughed!

From a boy who just wanted to be invisible because he didn't fit in, to a young man who figured out how to exist with such freedom in who he was that I admired him for it.

He was who he was.

And in the end he lived without fear of judgement and he never judged others.

STRENGTH

A lot of people have told me that I am a strong person.

But it was Hamish who made me that way. I had to be.

As hard as it was to be his mum sometimes, I had to be strong to support him, advocate for him, and love him through all of his challenges yet not lose sight of myself in the process.

And he made it all so worth it in the end.

He brought out strength in me I never knew existed.

He taught me lessons I didn't know I could learn.

He made me who I am, and I would not trade a single moment.

I would never have wished Hamish to be anything but his beautiful, unexplainable self.

Hamish is my son.

My imperfectly, perfect son.

