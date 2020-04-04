Mum self medicates for snapped ankle

A MOTHER who snapped her ankle requiring three plates be inserted was refused painkiller by her general practitioner.

So she self medicated with marijuana.

Tiana Louise Bart pleaded guilty on March 26 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing marijuana and one of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Bart was a passenger in a vehicle intercepted by police on Quay St on January 31 at 11.30pm.

She said police found one gram of marijuana in the lining of the roof of the car, along with two metal pipes and a grinder in the car.

Ms King said Bart took ownership of the items.

She said Bart’s criminal record showed a conviction for similar offending in 2017.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said life for Bart was going fairly well until three months ago when she snapped her ankle and had three plates inserted.

He said she had gone to her GP for painkillers but was refused, so she self medicated.

Bart was fined $500 and no convictions were recorded.