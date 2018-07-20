Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jamie-Lei Ann Clark, 26, pleaded guilty to driving with diazepam (valium) and methamphetamines (ice) in her body.
Jamie-Lei Ann Clark, 26, pleaded guilty to driving with diazepam (valium) and methamphetamines (ice) in her body. Patrick Sison
Crime

Mum sentenced for hitting road with ice, valium in her body

Luke Mortimer
by
20th Jul 2018 5:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER being busted by police driving on a "cocktail of drugs", a Mackay mother has avoided having a conviction recorded.

Jamie-Lei Ann Clark faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to driving with methamphetamines (ice) and diazepam (valium) in her system on March 2 at North Mackay.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore withdrew a charge of driving under the influence, offering no evidence, and replaced it with the charge before the court.

Act Sgt Elmore told the court Clark had been pulled over on Evan Street and subsequently drug tested.

Ice and valium were detected, he said.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer questioned Act Sgt Elmore whether police would proceed on the basis other drugs were also in Clark's system.

Act Sgt Elmore confirmed that would not occur.

Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Erin Beer appeared in defence, and said Clark was a university student who cared for a young daughter.

Ms Beer submitted Clark had a prescription for the valium detected in her system.

Clark was criticised by Mr Dwyer for the "cocktail of drugs" in her system, but she did enter an early plea, showing remorse.

Mr Dwyer fined Clark $710, disqualified her from driving for four months, and no conviction was recorded.

mackay court mackay courthouse mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    The future of Yeppoon's heart is at stake with this plan

    premium_icon The future of Yeppoon's heart is at stake with this plan

    News Cr Hutton: This master plan reflects how we can make this heart of Yeppoon valued and looked after

    Metro Builders debt almost tops $5m

    premium_icon Metro Builders debt almost tops $5m

    Business Liquidator reveals secured and unsecured creditor debts

    'Ambitious' project catches new curator's eyes

    premium_icon 'Ambitious' project catches new curator's eyes

    News Proposed new art gallery attracted Gordon Craig

    Stylish, modern home perfect for a large family on Northside

    Stylish, modern home perfect for a large family on Northside

    Property Four bedroom, two bathroom property is featured as house of the week

    Local Partners