GOOD CAUSE: Emerald mum, Anne Sturgess, cut off more than 50cm of hair on March 11 to help make wigs for children with illnesses.
Mum shaves to help children suffering from cancer

Kristen Booth
11th Mar 2020 3:00 PM
AN EMERALD mum-of-four shaved her hair this morning and donated the long locks to make wigs for sick children.

Anne Sturgess was excited to chop off more than 50cm at Centenary Park today, after growing it for about a year for World’s Greatest Shave.

The hair will be donated to Variety, a charity that provides wigs to children who have lost their hair from medical conditions like cancer.

“Donating this is just awesome,” she said.

“I hope they can get some good from it.”

Anne Sturgess with Bianca Gersbach from Styles by Bee.
Mrs Sturgess has wanted to shave for a cure for years, but it wasn’t until she saw people take part at her son’s school that she decided to commit.

“Having four kids of my own it’s something I feel really passionate about and I just want to make a difference,” she said.

“I knew what I was going to do and what was involved, so it feels good to have done it.”

Mrs Sturgess, who hasn’t had short hair for more than five years, was surrounded by friends, family and other mums as she shaved it off at Gumnuts Playgroup.

Before and after Anne Sturgess shaved her head.
A number of children sprayed their hair funky colours for a gold coin donation and others contributed through a lucky dip full of toys.

Bianca Gersbach from Styles by Bee was the lady behind the clippers and said she was honoured to help the cause after losing her grandad to leukaemia.

“She’s been a client of mine for a while,” she said.

“I was really honoured that she asked me to be a part of it.”

Mrs Sturgess has smashed her $1000 goal by raising $1413.49 and will continue to take donations for the rest of the month. Click here to donate.

