Kylie Maree Herberts, 40, was slammed in court after she was caught driving either unlicensed or disqualified for the 18th time.
Crime

Mum slammed for buying drugs instead of licence

Chloe Lyons
by
10th Jan 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A-MOTHER-OF-FOUR has narrowly avoided being sent to prison in front of her family after she was caught driving either unlicensed or disqualified for the 18th time.

Kylie Maree Herberts, 40, was slammed for her "absolute disregard" of licencing laws by Magistrate Mark Nolan after she pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to unlicensed driving, drug, utensil and property possession.

The court heard police found Herberts in the driver's seat of a car in Kuluin along with drug utensils, and almost 3g of methamphetamine.

She told police she bought the drugs about two hours earlier and was giving someone a lift to an address near where she was found.

Herberts has been caught driving disqualified 10 times and driving unlicenced seven times.

Legal Aid lawyer Michael Robinson told the court his client didn't have the money to get her licence, but Mr Nolan questioned how she could afford drugs.

Mr Nolan warned Herberts she needed to set a better example for her children and said it was likely she would be jailed if she offended again.

He ordered Herberts to three months' imprisonment, immediately suspended for 12 months.

crime maroochydore magistrates court scd court unlicensed driving
The Sunshine Coast Daily

