Mum slammed for having four kids under the age of five

A woman has hit out at 'pregnancy shamers' after she was targeting for having baby number four.

Fitness blogger Anna Strode is the proud mum to three kids, twins Lachie and Samuel, three, and 18-month-old Grace.

Anna, from Melbourne, is currently seven-months-pregnant with baby number four, but has received a torrent of abuse online.

Anna is set to have four kids under the age of five, falling pregnant with her third child when the twins were just 15 months old, and conceiving her fourth while Grace was still breastfeeding.

Doing the maths, she said: "In the last 4.5 years there has only been a total of 1 month that I haven't been either pregnant, breastfeeding or both."

The 33-year-old, who regularly posts fitness videos to her Instagram page, revealed to her 123k followers she was expecting her fourth back in October, but it hasn't been plain sailing.

Uploading a snap of her bump, in her latest post she detailed the vile comments trolls had sent to her because of her pregnancy.

People told the mum she should stop having babies, and asked her if she knew about contraception.

Anna revealed: "I had absolutely no idea that 'pregnancy shaming' existed until, I announced we had baby #4 on the way."

Anna revealed she had been "anxious" to post after all the abuse she had received, previously revealing that she had hit "rock bottom" with this pregnancy.

She said: "You may have noticed I've been a little quite on Instagram the last 7 or so months.

"Why?! Because over the past 7 months I have been criticised, judged and blatantly questioned why we have chosen to have another baby.

"I've had comments and inbox messages saying all sorts of things from "wow, surely you're not pregnant AGAIN " to "STOP HAVING BABIES" to people asking if I don't believe in contraception and making rude comments about our children being so close in age and that I won't enjoy them."

Not just the trolls, but confessed she'd really struggled with this pregnancy.

In a previous post, she said: "I really just hit rock bottom with it all.

"I was exhausted, had absolutely nothing to give and was struggling to keep up with raising 3 babes and growing a babe, let alone keeping up a presence on Instagram too.

"This pregnancy has without a doubt been MUCH harder than I anticipated. Both physically and emotionally."

But despite her tough pregnancy she hit back at her haters, confirming she "did believe" in contraception and that this baby was both planned and wanted by her and her husband.

She added: "We actually tried for a few months before successfully falling pregnant.

"And YES, I thoroughly enjoy my children even though they are close in age. I LOVE it in fact!

"I always wanted 4 children. For as long as I can remember, 4 just seemed like the number for me. I also all imagined them being close in age.

"I was blessed that my husband wanted the same. I never imagined that doing what my hubby and I wanted to do, would upset so many people or affect them in anyway.

"Anyone would think I asked the "pregnancy shamers" to wake all night and feed my baby, change dirty nappies, entertain my toddlers."

Anna ended her post, which has racked up nearly 8,000 likes, by asking if anyone else had experienced 'pregnancy shaming'.

Her post struck a chord with other mums, who confirmed they've also been on the receiving end of abuse.

One mum said: "This makes me sick. That anyone would be anything but happy for people to bring a baby in to a happy and safe loving family.

"Shame on all the haters. Congratulations."

Another woman said: "Yep, I have 5 kids & pretty sure I've heard all those comments a million times."

This person said: "Congratulations and that is so effed up.

"People need to focus on their own lawn!!"

And another agreed: "Ridiculous, just ignore the haters!

"You are obviously a good mommy and up for the challenge.

"Best wishes to you from another mum of four too!"

This article was published in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.