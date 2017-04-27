Rocky mum ruins perfect run with big stuff up

Stacey Jae Graham proved to the court she had made major efforts to rehabilitate from her drug problems, but had slipped up a little bit this year when she was caught with two grams of cannabis. She had not offended in at least five years.

A NINE-PAGE criminal history highlights a Rockhampton woman's previous issues with drugs, but evidence shows she has turned her life around in the past five years.

A slip up led Stacey Joe Graham to appear in court today, pleading guilty to a charge of possession of cannabis.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court Graham was a passenger in a vehicle that had been intercepted by police on Lions Creek Rd on April 9.

He said all in the vehicle consented to being searched and that was when police found two grams of cannabis in Graham's handbag.

FROM ROCKY'S COURT |

>>Rocky dad spends Centrelink money on illegal drugs

>>Rocky bodybuilder cop's drug secret revealed

Stacey Jae Graham proved to the court she had made major efforts to rehabilitate from her drug problems, but had slipped up a little bit this year when she was caught with two grams of cannabis. She had not offended in at least five years. Facebook

Mr Fox said Graham told police she paid $20 for the cannabis.

Her lawyer, Pierre Lammersdorf, told the court of the changes the mother of a 12-year-old had made in her life in past years, including working full-time as a cleaner for two and a half years.

He said Graham was in a defacto relationship and her defacto was a positive influence on her.

"She's been trying to turn her life around," Mr Lammersdorf said.

The 30-year-old mother addressed the court, crying and informing Magistrate Mark Morrow she had used cannabis recreationally to help her sleep.

The court heard Graham's last conviction was in 2012.

"You've seem to have grown up in the last five years or so," Mr Morrow said before sentencing Graham to a two-year probation order which included mandatory drug tests.