Mum sobs as Christmas bail bid lost over alleged assault

A woman has been refused bail after being charged with enter dwelling and assault causing bodily harm.

A YOUNG mum sobbed as she learned she would not be granted bail to be with her children for Christmas.

The woman, former Ipswich State High girls rugby union player Baeley Yuile, 22, is charged over a serious assault in which police allege a baseball bat was used.

Police say they will rely on Snap Chat messages for evidence in the case.

Baeley Rose Kirsty Yuile, 22, from Crestmead, appeared from the police watch-house via video-link before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday to apply for bail.

She faces charges including entering a dwelling at night with intent/in company on December 19 at Raceview; and two counts of committing assaults causing bodily harm when armed/in company.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police opposed bail because of the serious nature of the alleged crimes.

Sgt Dick said Yuile was already on a supervised probation order for a prior assault causing bodily harm offence.

He said police would allege that Yuile had acted as counsellor to the main offender in the latest alleged incident.

The court heard police were still looking for a male person of interest.

"There is a series of Snap Chat messages which is incriminating," Sgt Dick said.

Lawyer Alexis Oxley sought bail, saying Yuile was not alleged to be the primary offender.

Ms Oxley said Yuile would abide by a night curfew.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said the evidence appeared to be strong and police investigators had downloaded the messages.

"These messages are very concerning," Mr Cridland said.

"It is very concerning what is contained there when I looked at that.

"What was contained in these messages shows a total disregard for the health of other persons."

Mr Cridland refused bail, adjourning the matter to January 13.