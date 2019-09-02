Mum stashes stolen sawn off firearm on cupboard

A ROCKHAMPTON mother decided to place a stolen sawn off shot gun in a blanket on top of a cupboard until 'the owner returned to pick it up'.

However, police arrived before the gun owner after receiving reports of a stolen car being stripped at the residence and a search of the house led to the discovery of the firearm which had five rounds in it.

Kellie Marie Judd, 24, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of illegally possessing a weapon.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police attended the Pink Lily residence at 3.45pm on May 5 after receiving reports a stolen car was being stripped.

She said when they arrived, they found the stolen vehicle on jacks with all four wheels and some doors removed.

Ms Marsden said a crime scene was declared with checks of Judd's mobile phone showing time stamped photographs of the firearm and messages showing she was trying to sell it.

She said the firearm was located on top of a cupboard, wrapped in a blanket, with five rounds. It was illegally shortened and stolen.

Ms Marsden said Judd told police a guy named Brendan had left it at the house days earlier, leaving it against the tank, and she moved it inside out of reach of her children.

The court heard Judd has been advised that calling the police immediately when firearms are left at her place is the correct legal procedure.

Judd was fined $1350 and no conviction was recorded.