Katrina Lee Stanford pleaded guilty to stealing and drug offences.
Crime

Mum stole stranger’s wallet to use money to buy ice

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
6th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
A GLADSTONE mum told police she stole a man's wallet in the "spur of the moment" and used the money to buy ice.

The offending at a Gladstone pub was captured on CCTV on September 7 at about 4pm.

The victim had left his phone and wallet on a table and got up to speak to a friend when Katrina Lee Stanford walked past and took the wallet before she placed it down her pants.

It wasn't the 40-year-old's first run in with police this year.

She'd been stopped at a service station on the Dawson Highway while walking on June 20.

When police went to speak to her she reached into her bra and pulled out a $20 note and a small item covered in aluminium foil which she threw away.

The concealed item was 0.7g of marijuana.

Stanford pleaded guilty to stealing, possessing dangerous drugs and contravening direction of police in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 4.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client's issues with drugs began when she was 17 and she had since had some mental diagnosis.

He said his client accepted she had been stupid as there was a camera right where she had committed the offence.

"I'm trying to give up the ice," Stanford told the court.

"How many times are you going to say that?" Magistrates Bevan Manthey asked her.

Stanford was sentenced to six months imprisonment with immediate parole and ordered to pay $270 restitution.

