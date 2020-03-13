Mum struggles to find job, turns to trafficking drugs

A SINGLE mother turned to trafficking drugs to make ends meet after a telecommunication company slugged her with a $3000 bill and her middle child required specialist treatment.

Rebecca Rose Lewis, 27, pleaded guilty on March 10 in Rockhampton District Court to 18 counts of supplying a dangerous drug, along with three summary offences.

Crown prosecutor Alana Murray said police searched Lewis’ Gracemere home on May 31, 2019, at 6.45pm and seized her mobile phone which showed messages that outlined the 18 supplies to nine customers, totalling 41g of marijuana and a profit of $710.

Police also found a bong, scissors, digital scales and 17g of marijuana at the residence.

The court heard the supplies were for $20 to $50 supplies between April 5 to June 1 and most were people seeking marijuana with only two messages relating to Lewis actively trying to sell marijuana.

“She was clearly motivated by financial gain,” Ms Murray said.

“She was building a regular customer base.”

Defence barrister Matthew Heelan said this matter was set for a guilty plea in the magistrates court months ago, but a police prosecutor incorrectly elected the matter needed to be dealt with in the District Court due to the commerciality factor.

He said the error was that marijuana commerciality supplies did not need to be dealt with in the District Court due to the category of illicit drug it was in, according to legislation.

Mr Heelan said Lewis had three children in her sole care with the three year old not speaking yet and requiring specialist assessment.

He said Lewis relied on Centrelink and had been slugged with a $3000 bill related to a dispute with a telecommunication company.

Mr Heelan said Lewis started smoking marijuana when she was 15 and had a history of depression and anxiety, which was exacerbated when she was misdiagnosed with schizophrenia at one stage.

He said his client complained that when she tells potential employees she is still breastfeeding her one year old, and that she does not have a car, they “turn their noses”.

Judge Michael Burnett ordered Lewis to a seven month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for 18 months, along with 12 months probation.