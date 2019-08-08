Mum suffers double blow after losing only son in car crash

SPECIAL BOND: Hamish Summers-Lawrie and his horse, Harley, which raced under the name Bonnchelon.

SPECIAL BOND: Hamish Summers-Lawrie and his horse, Harley, which raced under the name Bonnchelon. Contributed

JUST a week after losing her only child to a car accident, Rockhampton jockey and mum Natalea Summers has been dealt a double blow.

On Wednesday she suffered more heartbreak when she had no choice but to euthanise Hamish's horse after it broke a leg in a freak paddock accident at Pink Lily, near Rockhampton.

Natalea, an all-round horse lover, had bred the six-year-old bay gelding Bonnchelon (stable name Harley) and nurtured it from the day it was born.

Today she is still coming to terms with the timing of another shattering loss.

"I bottle-fed Harley for three days after he was born because he was too dumb to find the tit,” an emotional Natalea said.

"Harley was just the horse version of Hamish and they were best mates.

"They grew up together and they played together, it was always Hamish who rode Harley at the beach.

"He was Hamish's horse.

"Everybody at the track (Callaghan Park) knew Harley for Harley because he was just a big, loveable pest - a pain in the arse who had to be in your personal space, just like Hamish.

Hamish Summers-Lawrie playing the joker with fangs in, and his mum Natalea. Contributed

"They even walked the same.”

Hamish Summers-Lawrie, 19, died on July 30 after fighting hard on life support for two weeks in the intensive care unit of Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

He was the driver in a single vehicle accident on Malchi Nine Mile Road, near Rockhampton, which killed front-seat male passenger Kyi Wells, 16, and left Hamish's girlfriend, 16-year-old Clare Markwell with lower limb injuries.

The thoroughbred Bonnchelon raced under the care of Natalea's trainer partner Darryl Johnston, who shared in the ownership of the horse with long-time friend and stable supporter, Diane Reck.

Johnston himself was a jockey until a horror race fall in 2007 rendered him a paraplegic and ended his career.

Bonnchelon won one race from 11 starts, a Mackay maiden in February.

It was at the Mackay Turf Club where Hamish worked as a barrier attendant on race days before his tragic accident.

He also formerly worked in this role for the Rockhampton Jockey Club.

Hamish faced challenges in life being a sufferer of asperges syndrome, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, oppositional defiant disorder and avoidant restrictive food intake disorder.

He was a unique character and touched all those who knew him.

A "Celebrating Hamish” service will be held at Rockhampton's Callaghan Park racecourse on Tuesday from 10am.

"I'm asking for everyone who comes to be a little different - just like Hamish,” Natalea said.

"He was never afraid of being judged, nor did he judge others.

"He just accepted and wore whatever he wanted - usually just crazy enough to make you look twice without being 'out there' crazy.

"Please come to his celebration with that sense of freedom and wear something just a little different to honour my boy.”

READ: Alton Downs crash claims a second life

READ: CRASH VICTIM: Positive signs but reaching the 'scary' stage

READ: The fight for his life enters crucial stage for Hamish

READ: Mum calls on friends to help crash victim pull through

READ: Community grieves young life lost in Nine Mile crash