Mum takes on teen bullies at Stockland

A MOTHER-OF-THREE breach her court order to stop two bullies from violently attacking her children and has escaped a jail sentence by the hair of her teeth.

Karra Jade Hare was on the tail end of an 18-month probation order, which the court heard she was struggling to comply with the order, when two female teenage bullies struck at her children in Stockland Rockhampton.

Defence lawyer Axel Beard said Hare was taking her twin three-year-old boys and 13-year-old daughter to see the Power Rangers when the family was approached by two teenagers who had allegedly been bullying Hare's daughter for some time.

The court heard at least one of the teenagers attempted to physically strike the 13-year-old who was carrying one of her brothers at the time.

"She was trying to stop violence towards her children," Mr Beard said.

"She did not respond in an appropriate manner."

Police prosecutor Josh McLennan told the court police were called to the shopping centre on March 28 at 5.50pm where the Hare had been involved in a physical altercation with two other females.

He said several people witnessed the altercation and attempted to break up the fight in front of Coles.

Mr McLennan said when police arrived, Hare was swearing a lot.

He said they gave her a move on direction which she complied with, and she was warned about her language, but she continued to swear.

Hare was not arrested at the scene, but was issued a notice to appear in court charged with public nuisance.

Hare was 13 months into an 18-month probation order at the time of the offence.

A probation officer told the court she had failed twice to submit a completed booklet that was a requirement of probation.

Mr Beard told the court the first booklet was destroyed by Hare's twins and when she went to submit the second book, she caught a bus to the probation's officer but had left the book at home.

Hare presented the court with a completed booklet, which Magistrate Mark Morrow advised saved her from a jail sentence.

Mr Morrow informed Hare her behaviour, swearing profusely in public in front of children, was not acceptable.

He said her behaviour plus her criminal history, which lead her to the probation order and then to breach that order, meant she was on the verge of being dealt the next level of penalties, a prison sentence.

However, Mr Morrow took into consideration the children she had to care for and the fact she had appeared in court with the completed probation booklet.

He fined Hare $600 and warned her that if she reappeared in court he would send her to prison.