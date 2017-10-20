Mum threatens deputy principal after son accuses her of dragging him

A SINGLE mother of four threatened to assault a deputy principal in retaliation over her nine-year-old son's claims the teacher had dragged him out of a classroom.

This is what the Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on Thursday when Pamela-Faye White pleaded guilty to two charges - using a phone to harass someone and adult wilful disturbance.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said on August 16, the deputy principal had intervened in a classroom fight involving White's son and had escorted him from the classroom to the front office where a call was placed to his mother to pick him up.

However, the court heard, the mother didn't pick him up when requested and contacted the school about 3.30pm that day requesting to speak with the deputy principal.

White's lawyer Zoe Craven said the first White learned about anything that happened at the school that day was when she noticed injuries on her son after school and she asked questions about how he sustained them.

Ms Craven said the nine-year-old, who had been diagnosed with ADHD, alleged the deputy principal had dragged him by the neck out of the classroom and yelled at him.

Ms Marsden said when the deputy principal returned White's call, White accused her of assaulting her son, hurled derogative words at the educator and threatened to attend the school and assault her.

She said the next day, the principal rang White and organised for a meeting on August 18 in the morning to discuss the matter.

Ms Marsden said on the morning of the meeting, the victim was standing in the school yard talking with about five students when White approached.

She said White stopped about 0.5 metres from the victim, pointed her finger at her and yelled at her to not speak to her child again.

The court heard this was witnessed by a number of teachers including one who approached White and advised her the principal was ready for their meeting.

Ms Craven said her client left the school grounds without attending the meeting as she was "too emotional”.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke described White's actions as "childish, infantile behaviour” towards a person providing education and support to her child. No one else was charged in relation to this matter.

He ordered she pay $1000 in fines and no conviction be recorded.