Mum told to fix alcohol problem or risk losing kids

A YEPPOON single mum who punched another woman in the face after a drinking session has been told she risks losing her children if she doesn't address her issues with alcohol.

The 39-year-old, who has not been named to protect her children's identity, was given the warning in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday where she pleaded guilty to unlawful assault.

The mum got into trouble after she tried to do a good deed on July 1.

She saw a woman who was visibly upset outside her residence and invited her inside for drinks, even though they didn't know each other.

The mum offered emotional support and a number of beverages were consumed.

The victim then watched the mum's children, aged six and 18 months, for a few hours while she had a nap on the lounge room floor.

The mum woke to the victim consuming wine on the front veranda.

There was a verbal altercation and the victim attempted to leave.

The mum followed her, and in the driveway she punched the victim in the face, causing her to bleed heavily from the nose.

Feeling like she was going to faint, the victim flagged down a vehicle and an occupant called triple zero for help.

Magistrate Cameron Press said it was a serious matter when members of the public went around punching people.

He also highlighted that alcohol was a factor in a previous public nuisance offence committed by the mum.

"If you go around getting yourself drunk and assaulting people, you'll end up possibly losing those children to the department," Mr Press said.

"Because those children should not be living in that sort of environment.

"You can't afford to go down this track ever again."

The mum was placed on 18 months' probation with conditions that require her to attend alcohol counselling.