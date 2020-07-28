Mum used as mule to smuggle drugs into CQ jail

Brendan Garry Smedley used his mum as a mule to smuggle drugs into Capricornia Correctional Centre.

AN inmate who used his mum as a mule to smuggle drugs into a Central Queensland prison has walked free, based on time already served.

Brendan Garry Smedley, 32, was sentenced in the District Court at Rockhampton on July 24.

There he pleaded guilty to unlawfully supplying a dangerous drug to another person in a correctional facility and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The drug offence stemmed from June last year when Smedley arranged for his mum to bring 18 scripts of buprenorphine (suboxone drug) into Capricornia Correctional Centre at Etna Creek.

Smedley initially tried to downplay his offending by telling police he was coerced into his actions.

But evidence revealed that Smedley had made approaches by phone to family and friends, organising to get “anything from the outside”.

The other offence related to successful efforts made by Smedley in May last year to encourage his then partner to alter her statement to police.

The court heard that Smedley had an extensive history of drug offending.

It was also told that he started smoking cannabis at the age of eight and drinking alcohol at 12.

Judge Michael Burnett said the matters for which Smedley was being sentenced were “serious offending because it strikes at the very heart of the system and discipline.”

Smedley received a head sentence of 21 months’ jail and because of 385 days he had already served in pre-sentence custody, he was released on parole immediately.

Smedley will be subject to parole supervision orders.