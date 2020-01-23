Mum vanishes on tropical holiday

Alison MacKenzie, 43, was last seen on Friday evening after she arrived on the small island of Rendezvous Caye as part of a three-day tour group.

An American mother-of-two holidaying in Belize disappeared while she and her boyfriend camped on an island less than half a hectare in size, officials say.

Alison MacKenzie, 43, was last seen on Friday evening after she arrived on the small island of Rendezvous Caye as part of a three-day tour with a group of 15 people and crew members, the company running the expedition, Raggamuffin Tours Limited, said in a statement.

Ms MacKenzie, from Arizona, was said to be travelling with her 58-year-old boyfriend and is believed to have disappeared during the early morning hours of Saturday, Fox News reported.

Ms MacKenzie's mother confirmed her disappearance in a Facebook post, adding the family is concerned over the inconsistencies in the information they have received.

"We are working with the Belize Police, the American Embassy, and the tour company owner. We have received 3 different stories about what happened that morning. None of them consistent with the others. We are getting nowhere finding out where she is," Cherie MacKenzie wrote.

She said the family feared she was "no longer alive" considering how much time had passed since the last time she was seen on the island.

"I want her home with us, no matter how she may be found. I want my daughter back," she added.

The US State Department confirmed to Fox News in an email yesterday they were aware of Ms MacKenzie's disappearance and were working with local authorities as they continued their search.

The mum was holidaying with her boyfriend on an island off the Caribbean nation of Belize (pictured).

"The welfare and safety of US citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State," the statement read.

"Whenever a US citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with their family however we can. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment at this time."

Raggamuffin Tours has also said it is fully co-operating with police in Belize as they investigate Ms MacKenzie's disappearance.

Ms MacKenzie's family is seeking information from anyone on the trip who might know something.

"We have no idea where in the world they may live. But we are praying if enough people send this around, someone who knows something will contact me," her mother wrote on Facebook.

