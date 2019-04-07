Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emma McDermott, with Spencer, 6, and Cooper, 3, has established Emma's Family Day Care at Fernvale.
Emma McDermott, with Spencer, 6, and Cooper, 3, has established Emma's Family Day Care at Fernvale. Cordell Richardson
Parenting

Mum wants to relieve financial strain of child care

Lachlan Mcivor
by
6th Apr 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FERNVALE mum has set up her own business with the aim of providing affordable child care, knowing full well the financial strain it can have on families.

Emma McDermott started working in the field in high school but put her career to the side because the cost of child care became too much.

The 28-year-old started a Certificate III in Children's Services while in Year 11 and landed her first job at a child care centre as a 17-year-old.

When she had her own kids, the cost of keeping them in child care started to pile up so she decided to look after them during the day while doing bar work at night.

But she has returned to her calling in the past month, sensing the opportunity to set up her own operation with options lacking in the area.

She has established Emma's Family Day Care in partnership with Choices Family Day Care, first welcoming kids a couple of weeks ago.

It operates out of her home in the masterplanned Honeywood Fernvale estate.

"My husband has lived in Fernvale his whole life," she said.

"We love the area but there's only one centre in the area (Goodstart Early Learning Fernvale) so there's a big need for it.

"Mums can't afford to go back to work full time as day care costs can take most of their wage."

The day care is currently at 50 per cent capacity with bubs up to school age kids and Mrs McDermott believed there was plenty of room to establish her own venture in the area.

"There's always waiting lists and people are always looking for before and after school," she said.

"I'm excited and nervous as well. Being in a small town, word gets around.

"I want to make it the best care I can for the children. I want them to feel safe and secure and to have fun with them."

business businessclass child care fernvale ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Rocky's new catheter lab cuts down on trips to Brisbane

    premium_icon Rocky's new catheter lab cuts down on trips to Brisbane

    Health The Bully's Peter Lynch shares his experience with the procedure.

    Capras 'keen to rip in' against ladder leaders

    premium_icon Capras 'keen to rip in' against ladder leaders

    Rugby League Coach David Faiumu upbeat, excited about clash with Easts Tigers

    Plenty set to blow into Emu Park for Festival of the Wind

    premium_icon Plenty set to blow into Emu Park for Festival of the Wind

    Family Fun Thousands expected to flock to the coast next weekend.

    • 7th Apr 2019 10:47 AM
    World Health Day: Cancer Council calls for health awareness

    premium_icon World Health Day: Cancer Council calls for health awareness

    Health Those living rurally are more likely to be diagnosed with a disease.