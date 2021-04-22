Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Mum with the worse DV history ever seen jailed

by Erin Smith
22nd Apr 2021 3:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 49-year-old Redcliffe mother has been jailed after telling her teenage daughter she was going to kill her grandmother to get her back.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via video link in Redcliffe Magistrates Court on April 22 and pleaded guilty to four offences including three breach of domestic violence orders and a wilful damage charge.

Court documents revealed the woman on April 20, 2020, called her 13-year-old daughter, who she was not supposed to contact, three times and left messages.

The messages said: "I will kill your grandmother, you understand, to get to you. I will do anything to get to you. I've been to jail twice for you. I will kill for you."

A second breach related to a three-month period from April to June 2020, where the woman sent 61 emails to one of the people named on the order.

Originally published as Mum with the worse DV history ever seen jailed

 

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

domestic violence redcliffe magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coveted meat judging program alumni to meet at Beef 21

        Premium Content Coveted meat judging program alumni to meet at Beef 21

        Rural ICMJ Australia has trained almost 3000 people over the past 32 years, including industry leaders such as Meat & Livestock Australia chief executive Jason Strong.

        • 22nd Apr 2021 3:00 PM
        Rocky’s table tennis talent earns state selection

        Premium Content Rocky’s table tennis talent earns state selection

        Sport Honours follow strong showings at Queensland Senior Closed and Junior Table Tennis...

        • 22nd Apr 2021 3:00 PM
        Teen charged over crash that killed Rhys Yore

        Premium Content Teen charged over crash that killed Rhys Yore

        News An teenager is due to face a Rockhampton court in June

        Drug bust after man smashes plates, cutlery into sink

        Premium Content Drug bust after man smashes plates, cutlery into sink

        Crime A man was busted with marijuana seeds and a homemade bong when police knocked on...