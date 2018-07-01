Mumma's markets on Sunday in Rocky

The CQ Mummas Markets are being held this Sunday.

The CQ Mummas Markets are being held this Sunday. Contributed

THE ROBERT Schwarten Pavillion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds will be a swarm of activity on Sunday with stallholders and market goers.

Normally held quarterly, the CQ Mumma's Markets are being held for the first time in six months.

The markets will feature mother support services, stalls and sites with new and pre-loved goods.

Rockhampton woman Nikki Hinder has been coordinating and hosting the markets for the past three years through her business, CQ Markets and Events.

Ms Hinder was inspired to bring the markets to Rocky after a trip to Sydney and visiting mothers markets there when she was pregnant with her daughter.

"There are so many businesses that offer products and services here that not many people know about,” she said.

Putting together events takes "hundreds of hours, from sourcing stallholders to sourcing advertising, organising equipment, stall holders layout.”

For a small $2 entry to Sunday's event there will be free samples, children's rides, free face painting and lucky draw prizes including an InfaSecure car seat, pregnancy massage voucher, a twinkle toes frame, Grandpa's Toys voucher and a Crazy Joker annual pass.

"We can do all these extras by charging a $2 entry and we have evolved over the last few years so we can make it more than just a market,” Ms Hinder said.

The mother of three young children has also organised a free parents First Aid awareness workshop.

"Not everyone has $100 to go do a First Aid course,” Ms Hinder said.

The workshop will focus on snake bites, choking, burns and other child medical-related incidents.

"If we can help one family it's worth it,” Ms Hinder said.

Ms Hinder is also planning an inaugural CQ Pregnancy, Birth, Baby and Beyond Expo in September.

"By doing a baby expo annually, we can get more services to come along, some of them can't come every three months,” she said.

CQ Eat St was on Saturday at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

There will be food, drinks, live music, market stalls and entertainments.

"It's all about food, everyone in Rockhampton loves their food, getting as many food stalls as they want in one place,” Ms Hinder said.

"Taste the local cuisine but also see those from out of town.”

EVENTS:

CQ Eat Street: Saturday. Food, drinks, live music, $2 entry for adults. 4pm to 8pm. Rockhampton Showgrounds.

CQ Mummas Markets: Sunday. Market stalls, food, drinks, $2 entry for adults. 8am to 1pm. Rockhampton Showgrounds, Robert Schwaren Pavillion.