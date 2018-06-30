Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The CQ Mummas Markets are being held this Sunday.
The CQ Mummas Markets are being held this Sunday. Contributed
Whats On

Mumma's markets on tomorrow in Rocky

vanessa jarrett
by
30th Jun 2018 8:00 AM

THE ROBERT Schwarten Pavillion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds will be a swarm of activity tomorrow with stallholders and market goers.

Normally held quarterly, the CQ Mumma's Markets are being held for the first time in six months.

The markets will feature mother support services, stalls and sites with new and pre-loved goods.

Rockhampton woman Nikki Hinder has been coordinating and hosting the markets for the past three years through her business, CQ Markets and Events.

Ms Hinder was inspired to bring the markets to Rocky after a trip to Sydney and visiting mothers markets there when she was pregnant with her daughter.

"There are so many businesses that offer products and services here that not many people know about,” she said.

Putting together events takes "hundreds of hours, from sourcing stallholders to sourcing advertising, organising equipment, stall holders layout.”

CQ Markets and Events organiser Nikki Hinder.
CQ Markets and Events organiser Nikki Hinder. Lisa Benoit ROK120815lexpo2

For a small $2 entry to Sunday's event there will be free samples, children's rides, free face painting and lucky draw prizes including an InfaSecure car seat, pregnancy massage voucher, a twinkle toes frame, Grandpa's Toys voucher and a Crazy Joker annual pass.

"We can do all these extras by charging a $2 entry and we have evolved over the last few years so we can make it more than just a market,” Ms Hinder said.

The mother of three young children has also organised a free parents First Aid awareness workshop.

"Not everyone has $100 to go do a First Aid course,” Ms Hinder said.

The workshop will focus on snake bites, choking, burns and other child medical-related incidents.

"If we can help one family it's worth it,” Ms Hinder said.

Ms Hinder is also planning an inaugural CQ Pregnancy, Birth, Baby and Beyond Expo in September.

"By doing a baby expo annually, we can get more services to come along, some of them can't come every three months,” she said.

CQ Eat St will also be held this afternoon at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

There will be food, drinks, live music, market stalls and entertainments.

"It's all about food, everyone in Rockhampton loves their food, getting as many food stalls as they want in one place,” Ms Hinder said.

"Taste the local cuisine but also see those from out of town.”

EVENTS:

CQ Eat Street: Food, drinks, live music, $2 entry for adults. 4pm to 8pm. Rockhampton Showgrounds.

CQ Mummas Markets: Market stalls, food, drinks, $2 entry for adults. 8am to 1pm. Rockhampton Showgrounds, Robert Schwaren Pavillion.

handmade markets markets whats on rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    From Beef Capital to big top for 16-year-old Rocky girl

    premium_icon From Beef Capital to big top for 16-year-old Rocky girl

    Entertainment Brooke Lawrie: 'It seems cliche to say I ran away with the circus, but it's true'

    Three-year wait to reopen cyclone damaged road almost over

    Three-year wait to reopen cyclone damaged road almost over

    News The Scenic Hwy's long and costly road to recovery

    Good result for injured man in search for family after crash

    premium_icon Good result for injured man in search for family after crash

    News 'He thought he was the last of the family name'

    Man jailed for terrorising servo customers, assault on cop

    premium_icon Man jailed for terrorising servo customers, assault on cop

    Crime He was on parole for choking a woman at the time

    Local Partners