Mum allegedly injected urine into daughter

The former midwife and mummy blogger allegedly infected her daughter's hospital drip with urine.

The former midwife and mummy blogger allegedly infected her daughter's hospital drip with urine.

A FORMER mummy blogger with an international following has been committed to stand trial on charges of allegedly injecting urine into her daughter's jugular vein.

The woman, a former midwife who blogged about her daughter's ill health, is due to face the NSW District Court in Newcastle on Thursday.

The 44-year-old was charged after doctors noticed yeast and fungus growing in the nine-year-old's intravenous drip after she was admitted to hospital in 2015 with renal failure.

Police allegedly later found syringes, laxatives, and urine samples in the mother's handbag, leading detectives to investigate back to 2008.

Police allege that as well as injecting her daughter with urine, the mother also regularly fed her laxatives which caused peeling skin and a severe rash.

Detectives charged the woman, who cannot be identified with using poison to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Doctors found yeast and fungus growing in the nine-year-old’s intravenous drip in her jugular vein.

The woman, who comes from the NSW Hunter Valley, regularly wrote about her daughter's ill health on a blog which has since been taken down.

The mother had blogged about her child’s ill health and had an international following.

She received sympathetic messages from other bloggers after posting messages about her child's illness.

The little girl was a regular visitor to hospital for other complaints and had become involved via her mother in children's health charities.

A court heard two years ago that the case was "very complex, involving very detailed and extensive medical evidence".

The accused mother has remained on bail, but is due to appear in the District Court where she has been committed for trial.