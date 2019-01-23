Mum dies after celeb butt lift surgery

A trip to Turkey has ended in tragedy for a British mum-of-three, who died from a fat clot. Picture: Facebook

A MUM-of-three who travelled to Turkey for a 'Brazilian bum lift' cosmetic procedure died after developing a fat clot, an inquest heard.

According to The Sun, Leah Cambridge, 29, from Leeds in the UK, flew out to a hospital in Izmir for the procedure in August.

But she died following complications during the surgery, a hearing at Wakefield Coroner's Court was told.

Opening the inquest, Assistant Coroner James Hargan said a provisional post-mortem exam showed Leah died from a fat embolism caused by the procedure.

He said: "Ms Cambridge was a 29-year-old single lady who lived with her partner in this country.

"Arrangements were made for her to have cosmetic surgery at a private hospital in Izmir, Turkey.

"The deceased arrived in Turkey with her mother on 26 August, collected from the airport and taken to that hospital.

"The procedure took place on the morning of 27 August 2018.

"At round about half-past one in the afternoon of that day, the deceased's mother was informed by hospital staff that there had been complications during the surgery and, sadly, Ms Cambridge had died."

Scott said he had tried to persuade Leah not to go ahead with the operation. Picture: Facebook

Clinic 'popular with reality stars'

The beautician travelled to the Izmir Private Can Hospital, which boasts celebrity clientele, for the £3,000 (AU$5460) operation after growing paranoid about her body after having three children.

But complications set in shortly after surgery began at the Elite Aftercare cli­nic in Izmir - which claims to have carried out ­cosmetic ops on celebs including British reality TV stars Amber Dowding and Lauren Goodger.

Leah Cambridge died after suffering three heart attacks during her Brazilian butt lift op in Turkey. Picture: Facebook

Family say she fell ill after fat entered her blood stream and her oxygen levels dropped.

Doctors stabilised her, but her condition ­deteriorated again and she died ­following the heart attacks.

The Brazilian butt lift procedure, which reshapes the buttocks by transferring fat from areas including the stomach and back, has become an increasingly popular technique for achieving an hourglass figure.

Leah pictured with her fiancé Scott Franks. Picture: Facebook

No family members attended the inquest opening in Wakefield today and the hearing was adjourned to allow further inquiries to take place.

Leah's partner, Scott Franks, said at the time of her death he had been left a "broken man" and warned others considering going under the knife to think about the risks.

He told The Sun: "I can't imagine being in the house without Leah. I wish we could turn back time."

Following the tragedy, Eliter Aftercare said it is "responsibly run". It added: "As such, it takes its responsibilities extremely seriously."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.