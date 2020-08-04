Mum’s ‘amazing’ $3 Bunnings plant hack

A savvy mum has proved a little can go a long way after she transformed a $2.50 Bunnings door mat into sturdy pot holder for her plants.

Angela Murie Kearns demonstrated the simple hack in a video she shared to the more than 168,000 members of the popular Facebook group Bunnings Mums Australia.

The post quickly garnered a lot of attention, with Angela telling news.com.au the stylish trick "didn't take long at all".

"Making plant holders with mum out of $2.50 door mats and twine from Bunnings," she wrote on the social media platform, sharing a series of images and a helpful video.

A Melbourne mum has revealed how she used $2.50 mats from Bunnings to make pot holders for her six plants. Picture: Facebook/BunningsMumsAustralia

She went on to tell Facebook users the hack made pots "look amazing" and are "so easy to make" at home.

The post quickly attracted 3000 likes and hundreds of comments from impressed garden lovers who dubbed the duo's crafty skills as "awesome" and "smart".

"Love this! I could cover my cheap reject shop one," one woman wrote.

"These look fantastic," said another.

"Great idea," added a third.

"Smart cookies. They look amazing. Well done," a fourth person wrote.

Ms Murie Kearns made six pot holders with her mum which range in different sizes. To do this they cut the mat to create a rectangular shape suitable to the size of the pot, then used $3 twine to sew the mat to itself.

The pair also used twine to create decorative bows to tie onto the pot holders.

"It probably took no longer than 20 minutes to make one. Stitching didn't take long at all," the mother-of-two told news.com.au

Ms Murie Kearns bought seven mats to make the holders, costing a total of $17.50 plus $3 for the twine.

"Pot holders are so overpriced considering how much it costs to just make them," she said.

"I think making it yourself is much better. There is also not much choice on the market for buying them."

Ms Murie Kearns also made a bin and toilet roll holder to match her pot plant creation.

She bought most of the plants from Kmart, Spotlight and Bunnings.

"I am a huge fan of Pinterest and other websites. I'm always on the lookout out for anything creative."

The Melbourne mum's clever idea has gone on to inspire others in the group with many sharing their versions of the hack.

"Thought I'd finish a few plants with the mat hack," one woman wrote.

"I made the tassel. I simply plaited the jute twine then tied a knot at bottom and undid the jute naturally which gives it the tassel look - super easy to do," she said.

Originally published as Mum's 'amazing' $3 Bunnings plant hack