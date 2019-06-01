PONY RIDE TERROR: "She's flipped up in the air"

SAFETY CONCERNS: Harmony Lord with her daughter Jade who could be suffering a nasal fracture after falling from a pony.

A BUNDABERG mother is calling for awareness and an improved focus on safety after she says her toddler was thrown from a pony at the Bundaberg Show.

Harmony Lord took her two-year-old daughter Jade to the show on Thursday, but their day out soon became a disaster.

"She wanted to ride the pony of course and that ended in tragedy," she said.

"He's just bucked her so she's flipped up in the air and she's hit the ground."

Two-year-old Jade suffered a suspected fractured nose. Contributed

Miss Lord said she was walking beside her daughter but in the unexpected event there was nothing she could do in time to stop her daughter falling.

Little Jade was bleeding from her mouth and nose, with swelling, bruises and a suspected nasal fracture that can't be fully diagnosed until she returns to hospital tomorrow.

Miss Lord said Jade was drowsy after falling on her head.

The child is now taking painkillers until doctors can determine whether she'll need to have her nose put back into place.

Miss Lord said her five older children were screaming and crying as medical help was sought.

But that was where the shock turned to frustration.

Miss Lord said the showy who had been running the pony rides had difficulty finding help.

"The owner of the ponies asked me to follow him to the first aid only to be taken all over the show looking for them," she said.

"Twenty minutes later we finally got first aid and an ambulance called."

Miss Lord said it was concerning there was no safety gear or helmets provided to children riding ponies.

"I am so upset no protective gear was provided during the ride and despite my efforts of holding and walking beside her, the pony still managed to buck her off and out of my arms," Miss Lord said.

Miss Lord said there was a lack of communication and knowledge from the Bundaberg Show Society.

Bundaberg Show Society treasurer Wendy Bust said Jade had been checked over by their medical staff after Miss Lord and her daughter arrived at their office.

"They subsequently called an ambulance to take her to hospital and get her checked out," Mrs Bust said.

Mrs Bust said if there were any issues they would be dealt with by the show society's insurance.