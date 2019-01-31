Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Virginia Muir drunk drove her teenage children through McDonald's, Currimundi while more than twice the legal limit.
Virginia Muir drunk drove her teenage children through McDonald's, Currimundi while more than twice the legal limit. FILE
Crime

Mum's drunk Macca's run proves costly mistake

Amber Hooker
by
31st Jan 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER who drunk drove her teenage children through McDonald's was caught days later driving to get groceries on a suspended licence.

Virginia Margaret Muir blew a blood alcohol concentration of 0.106, more than double the legal limit, when police caught up with her the night of December 17.

She admitted to having driven after drinking alcohol, as the children were hungry and she "didn't feel like cooking".

Her licence was immediately suspended, but when police caught her two days later driving to Coles she admitted she knew her licence was suspended.

Muir pleaded guilty today to drink driving, driving on a suspended licence and not supplying her identification.

The court heard Muir was a disability pensioner suffered cognitive defects resulting in memory loss and a learning disability.

Muir's licence was totally disqualified until January 19, 2021, and she was fined $800 for both driving charges.

More Stories

Show More
caloundra magistrates court disqualified driving drink driving suspended licence
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'We just can't do it': Publicans forced to close the doors

    premium_icon 'We just can't do it': Publicans forced to close the doors

    Rural Another CQ rural town to be without a pub by March

    • 31st Jan 2019 6:00 AM
    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News It’s without doubt the best $1 you’ll spend all year.

    Former CQ chef spends over a year in jail for 2016 crimes

    premium_icon Former CQ chef spends over a year in jail for 2016 crimes

    Crime Not his first dangerous operation of a motor vehicle conviction

    ADANI REVIEW: Finch panel under fire for anti-coal concerns

    premium_icon ADANI REVIEW: Finch panel under fire for anti-coal concerns

    News The Black-Throated Finch Review continues to spark debate.