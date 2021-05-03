Mum’s effort to protect child costs $750

Generic of some of the 2000 Taser stun guns handed over to NSW Police at the Sydney Police Centre in Surry Hills. The Tasers are equipped with cameras which activate once the gun is drawn.

Generic of some of the 2000 Taser stun guns handed over to NSW Police at the Sydney Police Centre in Surry Hills. The Tasers are equipped with cameras which activate once the gun is drawn.

A woman busted possessing a taser claimed she had it to protect her child.

Lisa Marie Hawthorne, 40, pleaded guilty on April 22 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of possessing a weapon, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing a used pipe.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police executed a search warrant on Hawthorne’s Gracemere residence at 10.25am on April 1 with Hawthorne telling police she owned a bowl containing less than a gram of marijuana, along with a bong.

He said police also located a taser in another bed room which Hawthorne claimed she obtained in order to protect her daughter.

Sergeant Dalton said Hawthorne also told police she used marijuana for stress.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said Hawthorne had a limited criminal history.

He said she usually worked as a kitchen hand but her mother had been diagnosed with cancer so she has been looking after her lately.

Mr McGowran said Hawthorne smoked marijuana instead of drinking alcohol because the last time she drank alcohol, she fell over and hurt herself.

He said she has been diagnosed with depression and was medicated.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale ordered Hawthorne to pay $750 in fines and convictions were recorded.

“I don’t know what you were doing with a taser but it’s a very bad idea,” she said.

“Drugs are also a bad idea.

“You are getting to an age were you should be setting good examples.”

