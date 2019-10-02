'Brave' mum’s lasting legacy will ‘never be forgotten’

TRAGIC: Donna Penny recently lost her battle to terminal breast cancer. Donna Penny and her partner Jason.

THE diagnosis that numbed all who loved Donna Penny wasn't enough to break her everlasting spirit.

Yet after more than a decade of the heartbreaking battle, Donna no longer needs to endure the fight.

The Sunshine Coast mum lost her war with terminal breast cancer last week.

Donna has left behind her loving husband, Jason, and two children whose lives will never be the same.

Despite being well known in the Coast community for her cancer journey, Donna will be remembered for more than just her illness.

Donna Penny and her husband Jason.

Best friend of 20 years Donna Jankiwskyj shared not only her first name, but decades of memories with Donna.

"She was loyal, forgiving, the best mum, the best everything, really," she said.

"She was very, very brave, and I know that's such a cliche word, but she never gave up."

Ms Jankiwskyj remembers clearly her devastation when Donna was first diagnosed with the terminal illness in 2008.

"I was very numb," she said. "We just didn't believe it would happen because she had a 97 per cent success rate.

"We thought we went through that journey, we put that story to bed. We just didn't see it happening.

"I'll never forget that week, never forget it."

Donna and her son Kai. Photo Patrick Woods

Although Donna's journey was cut short, Ms Jankiwskyj said her legacy would never burn out.

"She's made an everlasting impact, one that I think makes everyone realise that you can't take life for granted, and to live every minute," she said.

"Don was always a big believer in doing what makes you happy, and she had the best jokes ever. They were the most ridiculous jokes, but they were hers.

"She'll leave a big void I think in a lot of people's hearts. She will just never be forgotten and be in our hearts forever."

Donna made national headlines in 2013 after fighting for early access to her super fund due to the nature of her diagnosis.

In 2016, she wrote a book called Why My Mummy? from her son Kai's perspective in the hope that it would help other parent's talk to their kids about terminal illness.

In lieu of flowers at Donna's funeral on Friday, her loved ones are asking for donations to be made towards her book.

Contact Gregson and Weight on 5491 1559 to donate.