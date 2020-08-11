Te Kingi-Causer, with partner Sin (correct) and Kodah, 16 months, and her engagement and wedding rings she lost on the Strand. Picture: Evan Morgan

A Townsville mother has had her faith restored in humanity after being reunited with lost diamond wedding and engagement rings.

Te Kingi-Causer enjoyed a Sunday family trip to The Strand that turned into a search-and-rescue mission.Ms Kingi-Causer took off her matching diamond wedding ring set to put sunscreen on her son Kodah.

"Then Kodah bolted for the water and I just jumped up and ran after him," she said.

It wasn't until she got home she realised her rings were missing. Ms Kingi-Causer was "heartbroken" and could not sleep.

"We went back to the beach on Monday morning to talk to the lifeguards and then we went to the police station," she said. "I knew it was a long shot, but I put a post on Facebook in case someone found them."

A good Samaritan from the Townsville Metal Detecting Group answered Ms Kingi-Causer's plea and started scouring The Strand.

"I spent about 45 minutes trying to find (the rings) with no luck," he said.

"Someone was sitting in that area (where the rings were lost) and when they left, it was bingo! Within five minutes I found them."

The man said he had bought his Minelab metal detector only four months ago.

"It is a hobby and it is about the chase, and once you find something you feel really good about it," he said.

Ms Kingi-Causer said when the ring rescuer posted on Facebook, her doubts about humanity dissolved.

"I started crying. It was such a lovely feeling and a feeling of relief," she said.

"It was really nice to hear (the good Samaritan) just did it out of the goodness of his heart and spent his time to do that for me."

Ms Kingi-Causer said she had learnt her lesson and would not wear her wedding rings to the beach again.

Originally published as Mum's faith rings true through good Samaritan