Mum’s ‘foul and demeaning’ act to bus driver

A school mum has been slammed for a "most disgusting, foul and demeaning act" against a Brisbane bus driver.

Nunjul Townsend, 26, pleaded guilty to seriously assaulting a public officer by spitting.

The Brisbane Magistrates Court today heard Townsend had picked up her child from school in Morningside when the incident occurred in June.

A Brisbane magistrate has condemned attacks on defenceless bus drivers Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled

Townsend initially argued with the bus driver over a decorated stick her child wanted to take aboard and was finally allowed.

However as she boarded she was asked for at ticket which she did not have and had to exit the bus

As she was leaving she went around the driver's protective perspex barrier and spat at him.

The Police prosecutor said the spit landed on his shirt and did not touch his skin

"But still, at a time when the community is being inundated with social distancing messages on a daily basis," she said.

Townsend's lawyer Jacilynn Young said her client was under a lot of financial stress at the tie.

"She accepts that is not an excuse for her behaviour," she said.

"She accepts it was an inappropriate way to behave, and she is extremely remorseful for her actions."

Nunjul Townsend faced court for seriously assaulting a public officer.

Magistrate Michael Quinn said Townsend manoeuvred herself around a screen erected for COVID-19 protection to spit in what was an "undeniably serious offence"

"It was a deliberate spit on to a totally innocent person who was merely driving a bus," he said.

"He went to work that day intending to help the people of Brisbane not to be spat on.

"A most disgusting, foul and demeaning act."

Mr Quinn said if the spit had landed on the driver's skin Townsend would be facing actual jail time.

Instead he took into account her remorse and attempts to improve her health.

Townsend was sentence to six months jail wholly suspended.

