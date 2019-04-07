Menu
Kmart shirt leopard print $15
Women going wild over Kmart cult buy

by Josephine Agostino
7th Apr 2019 2:30 PM

It's that time of year when bright T-shirts and shorts are rotated in the cupboard in place of the autumn/winter uniform of a whole lot of denim, black and a dash of animal print.

Instagram is choc full of fashionistas parading their newest leopard print blouses, skirts and shoes, but there's one favourite that has mums rushing to their nearest Kmart.

The discount department store has a bargain $15 sheer, lightweight button-up leopard print shirt on the racks, and it's getting those in the fashion-know all hot under the collar.

"Both my Kmart Australia and leopard print addiction shows no signs of lessening," posted personal stylist, Bec Smith, on her Facebook page.

"I have sized up in this shirt and is great for the cooler weather that is around the corner. Team with black pants and the shirt is a perfect look for work!"

Blogger kmartgirl is just as big a fan, posting on her Facebook page: "So is anyone else a massive sucker for leopard print? It's so in right now and I just can't get enough! This leopard print top is only $15! Work, lunch, dinner, buttoned up or not it works every way! I am loving it!"

Stylist Bec Smith is a big fan. Picture: Facebook
Stylist Bec Smith is a big fan. Picture: Facebook

Instagram influencer Thekmartlover shared her tip of getting a bigger size than usual to get her look.

"Loving my new $15 @kmartaus shirt. I upsized for a better fit, teamed with my new @glassons boots (bargain $7.50!) & my amazing @decjubaofficial jeans (old sorry)"

Check the label, ladies. This is one keeper you do NOT want to thrown in the wash on the wrong cycle.

- Josephine Agostino is a freelance journalist.

- This story originally appeared on kidspot.com.au and was reproduced with permission

