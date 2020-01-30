Mums’ group coronavirus chat ends in wild brawl

An argument in a mother’s group chat about coronavirus has ended in a violent brawl, after two women decided to 'resolve their issues in person'

An argument in a mother's group chat about coronavirus has ended in a violent brawl, with two women being taken to hospital.

The argument began between the women on a Sydney mothers' group chat site about the deadly virus and its effects.

According to Northern Beaches Police, who posted about the brawl on Facebook, both women - aged in their 30s - decided to "resolve their issues in person".

The police social media post has since been taken down.

One woman reportedly brought another member of the mothers' group for back-up.

The argument allegedly escalated from verbal to physical abuse involving pushing, slapping and hair pulling.

In a matter of minutes, the fight escalated and became so extreme that both women ended up on the ground and briefly unconscious, despite the efforts of bystanders to intervene.

The two women were taken to hospital, one needing a scan for a possible brain injury and the other X-rays for a shoulder injury as well as treatment for cuts, bruising and swelling to her arms, upper body and neck.

Police have taken out a Personal Violence Order for one against the other as investigations continue.

On Facebook, people were quick to comment, with several saying the women weren't setting a good example for their kids.

Bloody hell! How dumb can people be.Let's hope that both of them knocked some sense into each other because that's appalling behaviour," Christina Vella wrote.

"Now I know why I avoid mother's groups."

There have been 7711 confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world.

The new virus has now infected more people in China than were sickened during the 2002-03 SARS outbreak.

On Wednesday, the number of cases in China jumped to 5974, surpassing the 5327 people diagnosed with SARS.

The death toll, which rose to 170 on Thursday, is lower than the 348 people who died in China from SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

There have been seven cases diagnosed in Australia, with dozens of people tested.