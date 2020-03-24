Mum’s heartbreak: Memories of Jack live on

THE FUTURE: Rebekah Mahoney and granddaughter Aurora Cullen stand at Jack's Garden.

THE FUTURE: Rebekah Mahoney and granddaughter Aurora Cullen stand at Jack's Garden.

ZILZIE mum Rebekah Mahoney has lived every parent’s worst nightmare - the police knock at the front door.

Last October her eldest son Jack, 25, was driving home from his job at a Dysart mine.

But he didn’t make it.

Jack died after his Holden utility left the road and hit a tree.

Five months on and Rebekah is still coming to terms with the fact that her son is not coming home.

She is not alone.

Jack’s sister Crystal and brother Kyle feel the same pain.

It is a pain shared by many other family members and Jack’s long list of friends.

It is a pain that will never go away.

It is the human cost of road trauma.

Jack Mahoney

And it is a reminder to us all, that one split second, can change everything, forever.

“Every morning I wake up, I cry every morning,” Rebekah said yesterday at her Amalfi Drive home.

“I think of Jack all the time, all day, all night.

“Yeah it is really hard, it is something that is just unbelievable.

“You just think that your children are there forever.

“Like you always worry about them and everything, but you just don’t think that that would happen.

“It still doesn’t seem like it has happened.

“He was only 25, he had his whole life ahead of him.”

Rebekah works in the ­canteen at Yeppoon State High School and also as a cleaner at Taranganba State School.

She said sticking to a routine, counselling, and the strong support of family, friends and workmates, had been the things that had helped her overcome the challenges associated with post-traumatic stress.

“You need to have a day-to-day routine,” she said.

“Every day I set my day, like I know what I’ve got to do.

“And tomorrow I know what I’ve got to do.

“Really, I think that’s the only way you can do it.”

And that was Jack’s way - he could never just be doing nothing.

Crystal and Rebekah Mahoney sit together in Jack's bedroom which honours his memory.

He loved sport, particularly swimming, and was a very social person who always had to be active.

“You know if I had passed away before Jack, I would never want Jack to lose his jobs, to lose his car, to be a mess, like really a bad mess, to lose everything,” Rebekah said.

“He would probably think the same, he wouldn’t want us to be a mess.

“He wouldn’t want anyone to completely lose everything, which is very easy to do.

“I know another lady who lost her daughter, an only child, and she has lost everything.

“I have two other children and a grandchild.”

And they are Rebekah’s future.

While trying to look forward to that future, memories of Jack are always a reason to reflect, to remember.

His bedroom is still as he left it - his mother won’t change that.

And his friends helped construct a memorial garden, “Jack’s Garden”, which takes pride of place in Rebekah’s backyard.

To steal a phrase coined by someone else - Jack lives here.

And treasured memories of him always will.