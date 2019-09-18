Qld mum molested her own son and raped boy, 8

A FAR Northern mother who molested her own son and two other boys will be psychologically assessed.

The woman, 45, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of her victims, pleaded guilty yesterday to 14 charges including rape, indecent treatment of a lineal descendant under 12, indecent treatment of a child under 16 while under care and indecent treatment of a child.

She was due to be sentenced yesterday but Bebe Mellick, defending, told Cairns District Court a psychological assessment of his client had not been performed despite arrangements being made with a Clifton Beach mental health professional.

"This is a very delicate matter - family members and young children are involved," Mr Mellick said.

He did not apply for bail.

Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane told the court the woman abused her 10-year-old home-schooled son, who has since been placed into the care of child services.

"There was a significant breach of trust," Mr Crane said.

He said the woman also abused her nephew, 12, his older brother, 14, and also raped an eight-year-old child.

"Her prospect for rehabilitation would be poor - there was no explanation why she had done this … any penalty would require imprisonment."

Statements by the boys' parents have been submitted to the court.

Judge Dean Morzone agreed a psychological report "would be of assistance" and ordered the defendant's education, intellectual, physical and mental health be assessed.

He also ordered the report examine her ability to serve jail time.

Judge Morzone adjourned the matter for sentencing on December 9 and remanded the woman into custody.