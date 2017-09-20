Mum's horror as 6yo son lured from yard, man promised puppies

A PROSERPINE mother has never been more relieved to have her son safe in his bed at night.

The school holidays got off to a horrifying start for the mum of three, paramedic Jenni Cousens, and her six-year-old son Cody.

She said her son was led away from their backyard by a man promising him puppies to play with.

Luckily for the family, Cody returned to them safe and sound, but the incident could have ended much worse.

It prompted a warning from the boy's mum and police, who emphasised the importance of kids knowing "protective behaviours'' and knowing when they could be in danger.

On Monday morning Ms Cousens was at home with her children and had gone inside to make lunch while Cody played outside on the trampoline.

She said she stopped when she heard a knock at the front door and opened it to find Cody standing there with a big smile on his face.

"I asked him what he was doing out the front,” Ms Cousens said.

"He said a nice man had come into the yard and helped him from the trampoline, saying 'would you like to come play with some puppies? Wait here at the front of the fence while I go get them'.

"So Cody, who has been taught everything about stranger danger, still went and was waiting out the front.

"He was too excited, so he came to tell me about how our dog was going to have some new friends to play with.”

Ms Cousens said her heart sank and she quickly took her son inside, locked the doors and called the police.

"We have a huge fenced yard, a dog and Cody was out the back.

"I'd stepped away for a minute and even then someone has taken the opportunity to brazenly try and lure him away in broad daylight,” she said.

"Police went and door knocked and spoke to people, but all of our neighbours were out, or ones that were home didn't see anything.

"They said there's little they can do without a witness or catching the guy in the act.”

Ms Cousens said she was told that registered sex offenders are living in the region, and that police had paid them a visit following the incident to determine their whereabouts at the time.

All enquiries led to a dead end and police said they are still trying to find evidence to confirm and prove the incident took place.

Now living scared and feeling as though she has to watch her children every second of the day, Ms Cousens can't help imagining how differently things could have gone.

"My partner Gavin and I have just had our world turned upside down,” she said.

"We're terrified now, we just keep thinking what might have happened to him if he didn't come to knock on the door, would we still have him today?

"We've taught Cody, the same as I'm sure every parent has, about not talking to strangers or believing stories from people he doesn't know, and yet this has still happened.

"I feel like now I have to have all three kids by my side every waking second, when I'm getting dressed, going to the toilet, is that how we have to live now?”

In a bid to warn others, Ms Cousens posted about the incident on her private Facebook page, and in less than 24 hours it had been shared almost 4000 times.

"I just wanted to tell other parents to be careful, so no one has to feel like we do right now, or perhaps even worse,” she said.

"This guy hasn't been caught, he's still out there and he may try again. People just need to be so vigilant with their kids.

"It's holidays at the moment, we had kids riding out the front with their scooters that day and we're 200 metres from school. It's just so scary, a parent's worst nightmare.”

A spokesman from Queensland Police said officers were conducting inquiries and were trying to "substantiate the veracity of the complaint”.

However in light of such events, Sergeant Nigel Dalton from the Mackay Crime Prevention Unit said that police now teach children and parents about "Protective Behaviours'' and "Early Warning Signs'', to recognise when they might be in danger and what to do.

"It has moved away from stranger danger as statistically when a child is harmed the person is often not a stranger to them,” Sgt Dalton said.

"So we teach them principles that cover that area but also apply to the majority of other scenarios where they could be harmed.

"We tell children to look at their hand and have five contacts in a safety network for each finger, how to recognise the signs of feeling unsafe and how they should then go to one or more of these people in the safety network for help.”

Sgt Dalton said parents should also tell their children not to speak to anyone who isn't already a friend.

"If you don't know them, don't talk to them,” he said.

"But if you do and you start to feel the signs of being unsafe, make sure you notify someone straight away and find help.”